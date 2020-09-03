U.S. attorney general says mail-in voting is 'playing with fire'

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Wednesday that mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 election could be vulnerable to fraud, echoing an argument President Donald Trump has made to denounce the use of voting by mail.

"People trying to change the rules to this methodology, which, as a matter of logic, is very open to fraud and coercion. It's reckless and dangerous, and people are playing with fire," Barr said in an interview with CNN. Experts say voter fraud of any kind is exceedingly rare in the United States.

Barr cited a 2005 report by the Commission on Federal Election Reform, chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker, which concluded that absentee ballots are the largest source of potential voter fraud. https://bit.ly/3jGm9Rb "Since that time, there have been in the newspapers, in networks, academic studies, saying it is open to fraud and coercion," Barr said. "The only time the narrative changed is after this administration came in."

A record number of mail-in ballots are expected for the Nov. 3 election due to concerns about in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic. Barr said arrangements could be made at polling stations to protect people from the coronavirus and that people with pre-existing conditions who are particularly vulnerable could get an absentee ballot.

He also raised the specter of a foreign government counterfeiting U.S. ballots, although he said he had seen no evidence of such an effort. Barr said he believes China is more of a threat than Russia when it comes to interfering in the election. "I've seen intelligence. That's what I've concluded," he said, without offering details.