Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden: Trump ignores pandemic, stokes unrest, solves neither

The wounding of Jacob Blake and subsequent demonstrations have made the political battleground state a focal point for debate over police and protest violence, as well as the actions of vigilante militias. Biden assailed Trump for his vilifying of protesters as well as his handling of the pandemic that has killed nearly 190,000 Americans and crippled the national economy, leaving millions out of work, schools straining to deal with students in classrooms or at home and parents struggling to keep up.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 10:59 IST
Biden: Trump ignores pandemic, stokes unrest, solves neither
Democratic nominee Joe Biden (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Joe Biden is calling the struggle to reopen US schools amid the coronavirus a "national emergency" and accusing President Donald Trump of turning his back to stoke passions instead about unrest in America's cities. The Democratic presidential nominee's broadsides came a day ahead of his own trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Biden said he wants to help "heal" a city reeling from another police shooting of a Black man. The wounding of Jacob Blake and subsequent demonstrations have made the political battleground state a focal point for debate over police and protest violence, as well as the actions of vigilante militias.

Biden assailed Trump for his vilifying of protesters as well as his handling of the pandemic that has killed nearly 190,000 Americans and crippled the national economy, leaving millions out of work, schools straining to deal with students in classrooms or at home and parents struggling to keep up. An American president, Trump's challenger declared, should be able to lead through multiple crises at the same time. "Where is the president? Why isn't he working on this?," Biden asked. "We need emergency support funding for our schools — and we need it now. Mr. President, that is your job. That's what you should be focused on — getting our kids back to school. Not whipping up fear and division — not inciting violence in our streets." Trump answered almost immediately with his own event in North Carolina, where he continued casting the protests generally as "violent mobs here at home" that must be met with a strong show of force. "These people know one thing: strength," he said. If local leaders would ask for federal muscle, Trump said, "We'll have it done in one hour." Trump later tweeted, "My Administration will do everything in its power to prevent weak mayors and lawless cities from taking Federal dollars while they let anarchists harm people, burn buildings, and ruin lives and businesses." To that end, he signed a memorandum directing agencies to review federal funding sent to Seattle, New York City, Washington and Portland, Oregon.

The opposing Biden and Trump events reflected the clear fault lines of the general election campaign. Each man casts the other as a threat to Americans' day-to-day security, but Trump uses "law and order" as his rallying cry while Biden pushes a broader referendum on Trump's competence, temperament and values. Biden said Wednesday that he'd use existing federal disaster law to direct funding to schools to help them reopen safely, and he urged Trump to "get off Twitter" and "negotiate a deal" with Congress on more pandemic aid. He repeated his assertions that a full economic recovery isn't possible with COVID-19 still raging, and that reopening schools safely is a necessary part of both limiting the virus' spread and allowing parents to return to work.

The Trump campaign noted in reply that the president has asked Congress for USD 105 billion in aid for schools. Addressing the ongoing unrest over racial injustice and policing, Biden told reporters he believes the Kenosha officer who shot Blake "needs to be charged." Biden also called for charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in her Louisville, Kentucky, home by police in March. Biden did not name specific charges and said authorities must conduct full investigations.

Biden also called for legal action on citizens who've committed violence as part of civil unrest, a direct answer to Trump's continued assertions that Biden backs violent protests. The former vice president said he plans to meet in Kenosha with civic and business leaders and law enforcement. He also will meet with members of the Blake family; he's already talked with some of them by phone. Blake remains hospitalized after he was shot seven times in the back by police as he was trying to get into a car while authorities were trying to arrest him.

"We've got to put things together, bring people together," Biden said, adding that he was "not going to tell Kenosha what they have to do" but instead would encourage citizens to "talk about what has to be done." The president, he said, "keeps throwing gasoline on the fire" and "encouraging people to retreat to their corners." Trump made his own foray to Kenosha on Tuesday, underscoring his blanket support for law enforcement, while blaming "domestic terror" for looting and arson that's taken place in the city. The violence included the burning of several buildings and the killing of two protesters by a 17-year-old, who said he went to Kenosha, armed, to help protect businesses. He is now in custody. Before his remarks Wednesday, Biden and his wife, Jill, a longtime community college professor and former high school teacher, met with public health experts. He emerged saying Trump's inaction on school aid has left a haphazard response nationally.

Biden said he doesn't want to usurp local authorities' power to decide how to conduct classes. But he said the federal government should make local systems financially whole as they incur considerable costs from software for virtual instruction, personal protective equipment for on-site employees and reducing class sizes for social distancing at schools that bring students to campus..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UN: Libya at 'turning point', COVID heading 'out of control'

The top UN official for Libya warned Wednesday that the conflict-torn North African country is at a decisive turning point, with foreign backers of its rival governments pouring in weapons and the misery of its people compounded by the coro...

Vietnam to resume some Asian flights as curbs on business travel ease

Vietnam plans to restart international commercial flights to and from six Asian cities from mid-September, state media reported on Thursday, ending months of coronavirus-related suspension after easing some restrictions on foreign business ...

Keen to become one of the best finisher, says Navjot Kaur

Navjot Kaur, Indian women hockey teams forward player, is enjoying being a finisher and now aspires to become one of the best in the world. She has been part of many memorable victories for India since making a debut in December 2012 agains...

Jamie Overton to join Surrey on loan for rest of 2020 season

Pacer Jamie Overton will join Surrey on loan for the rest of the 2020 domestic season. Overton has already agreed to a three-year deal at The Oval from the end of the current season but will now wear the Three Feathers throughout September....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020