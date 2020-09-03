Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron to meet Ivory Coast President Ouattara after election u-turn

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara will meet French President Emmnauel Macron on Friday just days after announcing he would run for a third-term despite protests by opponents who say the constitution forbids him to contest the October vote. Macron has repeatedly said he wants to break from the past in which France often seemed to call the shots in its former colonies and said that it was time for older generations to hand over to Africa's younger politicians.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:33 IST
Macron to meet Ivory Coast President Ouattara after election u-turn
Representative image Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara will meet French President Emmnauel Macron on Friday just days after announcing he would run for a third-term despite protests by opponents who say the constitution forbids him to contest the October vote.

Macron has repeatedly said he wants to break from the past in which France often seemed to call the shots in its former colonies and said that it was time for older generations to hand over to Africa's younger politicians. In March, he had welcomed Ouattara's initial decision not to stand again, calling him a "man of his word". However, the sudden death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who was the preferred successor of Ouattara, led to the 78-year-old deciding to run. Macron and his government have yet to react publicly.

"France's primary concern is that this election takes place impartially in a calm climate and with all the country's political forces," a French diplomatic source said. Tensions have been mounting in recent weeks with some clashes taking place between police and protesters since Ouattara announced his decision. Question marks also surround whether two of his biggest rivals, former president Laurent Gbagbo and rebel leader Guillaume Soro, will be allowed to run on Oct. 31 after they also submitted their candidacies.

The election is seen as the greatest test yet of the tenuous stability achieved since a brief conflict killed about 3,000 people following Ouattara's first election win in 2010 against Gbagbo, who was acquitted of war crimes by the International Criminal Court last year. "It's not a surprise that President Ouattara meets President Macron. It's in the interests of both countries,' Ivory Coast government spokesman Sidi Toure told reporters in Paris on Thursday, defending Ouattara's decision to stand again.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Livspace raises USD 90 mn in funding round led by Kharis Capital, Venturi Partners

Bengaluru-based Livspace on Thursday said it has raised USD 90 million about Rs 660 crore in a funding round led by Swiss investment firm Kharis Capital and Venturi Partners. The series D round also saw participation from new investors incl...

IndiGo aiming to operate 100 pc of pre-COVID domestic flights by end of FY21, says its president

IndiGo is aiming to gradually expand its flight operations and reach the pre-COVID-19 full capacity by the end of 2020-21 financial year, its president Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said on Thursday, adding that passenger and corporate bookings ar...

Soccer-Reports of discrimination in football rose by 42%, says Kick It Out

Reports of discrimination across all levels of professional soccer in England and Wales rose by 42 last season despite it being suspended for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-racism organisation Kick It Out has said. There were 446...

Belgium does not have to shut Engie nuclear reactor, court rules

A Brussels court ruled on Thursday that Belgium does not have to shut down Engies Tihange-2 nuclear reactor after a challenge from several Dutch, German and Luxembourg cities and states citing possible safety defects. Belgiums nuclear regul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020