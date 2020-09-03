Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How might West respond to Russia over Navalny poisoning?

Some proposals were rejected out of concern for the economic harm they could also inflict on Western countries and companies doing business with Russia. TARGETED TRAVEL BANS/ASSET FREEZES Western countries could consider targeted sanctions on Russian individuals deemed to have been involved in Navalny's case. "I believe in targeted sanctions against some individuals, the question is who will be named responsible," said Yevgeny Minchenko, a political analyst familiar with Kremlin thinking who said he did not expect harsh new sanctions.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:42 IST
FACTBOX-How might West respond to Russia over Navalny poisoning?
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany will consult its NATO allies about how to respond to findings by a German military laboratory that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-style nerve agent. Russia is already under international sanctions, including over its annexation of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and it's backing for rebels fighting pro-government troops in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow denies involvement in the incident in which Navalny fell ill after boarding a flight in Siberia and Russian authorities and doctors have said they could find no evidence Navalny was poisoned. Below are some measures that might be considered against Russia, based on proposals mooted in previous cases when the West considered sanctions against Russia. Some proposals were rejected out of concern for the economic harm they could also inflict on Western countries and companies doing business with Russia.

TARGETED TRAVEL BANS/ASSET FREEZES Western countries could consider targeted sanctions on Russian individuals deemed to have been involved in Navalny's case.

"I believe in targeted sanctions against some individuals, the question is who will be named responsible," said Yevgeny Minchenko, a political analyst familiar with Kremlin thinking who said he did not expect harsh new sanctions. The European Union said on Thursday sanctions would be possible only when it was established who was responsible for Navalny being poisoned.

The EU can also impose sanctions on people or entities deemed responsible for the development or use of chemical weapons, regardless of their nationality or location. The EU and the United States already have travel bans and asset freezes in place against Russians accused of responsibility for grave human rights abuses, including the 2009 death in prison of Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer arrested after accusing Russian officials of tax fraud.

DIPLOMATIC EXPULSIONS Britain and other countries expelled Russian diplomats after Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in the English city of Salisbury in 2018 with Novichok, the same nerve agent that was used against Navalny, according to toxicology tests conducted at the German military laboratory.

Britain blamed Russia for the Salisbury attack. Russia denied the accusation and responded with tit-for-tat expulsions. Some political figures favour tougher action than diplomatic expulsions. Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference and a former ambassador to Washington, said expulsions may be too soft a response in Navalny's case.

ECONOMIC SANCTIONS The EU already has sanctions in place on Russia's energy, financial and arms sectors, and a ban on doing business with Crimea, over Moscow's seizure of the peninsula.

Toughening such sanctions would require unanimity among the EU's 27 member states. While some, such as Poland, are open critics of Moscow, others, such as Hungary, might be less willing to back tougher economic sanctions against Russia. NORD STREAM 2

Merkel faces calls, including from some members of her own party, to take punitive steps over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is being built to carry natural gas directly from Russia to Germany. It is due to start operating early next year. Punitive measures over the pipeline could include imposing penalties on parties providing underwriting services, insurance or reinsurance, and pipe-laying activities.

Some EU countries say the pipeline will undermine the traditional gas transit state, Ukraine, and increase EU reliance on Russia for energy. The United States, keen to increase shipments of liquefied natural gas to Europe, opposes the pipeline and has targeted some firms involved with sanctions. But Merkel has been unwavering in her commitment to the project and has made clear she in no hurry to act over the Navalny case, saying any response depends on Russia's behaviour.

TURKSTREAM Another option could be to take steps over TurkStream, a pipeline project that will carry Russian natural gas to southern Europe through Turkey.

Russia is building TurkStream in two pipelines, the first of which will supply Turkey and the second of which is to extend from Bulgaria to Serbia and Hungary. Any action considered over TurkStream would be intended in effect to suspend its further expansion to Europe.

The Russian foreign ministry has said that sanctions threats against pipelines amount to "political pressure" and "unfair competition". SOVEREIGN DEBT

Another possible response that might be considered is limiting foreign investors' ability to hold Russia's sovereign debt. Non-residents hold 29.8% of OFZ rouble bonds, or slightly above 3 trillion roubles ($39.8 billion) as of Aug 1.

OFZ bonds are an important source of cash for state spending. DISCONNECTING RUSSIA FROM SWIFT

Another possible step that could be considered is disconnecting the Russian financial system from global SWIFT interbank payments, which would make international financial transactions nearly impossible. Andrey Kostin, chief executive of Russia's second largest bank, VTB, has said such a move would be comparable to a declaration of war.

($1 = 75.3548 roubles)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ice hockey-KHL game between Finns Jokerit and Dinamo Minsk cancelled amid fan protests

The Kontinental Hockey League KHL game between Finnish club Jokerit and Belaruss Dinamo Minsk scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled, the league said, amid fan protests in Finland because of the political crisis in Belarus.The KHL awarde...

107 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 107 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar, taking the districts total number of active cases to 783, officials said on Thursday. The fresh cases include 28 inmates of the district jail, the...

India scaled up its COVID-19 facilities in record time; current situation demands a fresh mindset which is human-centric: PM Modi.

India scaled up its COVID-19 facilities in record time current situation demands a fresh mindset which is human-centric PM Modi....

Livspace raises USD 90 mn in funding round led by Kharis Capital, Venturi Partners

Bengaluru-based Livspace on Thursday said it has raised USD 90 million about Rs 660 crore in a funding round led by Swiss investment firm Kharis Capital and Venturi Partners. The series D round also saw participation from new investors incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020