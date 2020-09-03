Turkey's Erdogan, Germany's Merkel discuss east Mediterranean

Turkey's Erdogan, Germany's Merkel discuss east MediterraneanReuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:52 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday that support given by some countries for Greece's "selfish and unjust stance" in the eastern Mediterranean was unacceptable, Erdogan's office said.
Ankara and Athens have been locked in a bitter dispute over claims to potential hydrocarbon resources in the region, based on conflicting views on the extent of their continental shelves. The two leaders spoke by video conference, the statement said.
