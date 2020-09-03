Left Menu
PM focused on development, others on making comments: Scindia

In remarks apparently aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said thinking of some people is just confined to making comments, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a development-oriented outlook for the country.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:15 IST
Jyotiraditya Scinida. File photo Image Credit: ANI

In remarks apparently aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said thinking of some people is just confined to making comments, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a development-oriented outlook for the country. Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the PM over the state of the economy, rise in COVID-19 cases and "external aggression" at borders, alleging that India is reeling under "Modi-made disasters".

On the one hand there is a development-oriented, safety-oriented thinking while on the other there is a thinking of only making comments. "But I believe the people of the country are aware and they are associated with a positive thinking and will remain so in the future also, Scindia said without naming Gandhi.

The former Union minister was responding to a question on demonetisation, which Gandhi has termed as a "total failure". Scindia, who quit the Congress in March this year and joined the BJP, arrived in Gwalior in the evening to take part in the 'Urs' (mela) of Manur Baba.

During this atmosphere of pandemic, under the Prime Minister's leadership, an environment of safety of people has been created by making available beds, plasma, remdesivir medicine in hospitals for saving the lives of patients," the BJP leader said. The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that during the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, the Gwalior-Chambal region was neglected in terms of development.

During the 15-month Congress rule, the then chief minister Kamal Nath and other top leaders of the party did not visit the underdeveloped region, he said. The number of development schemes announced for the region in the last five months of the BJP rule was far more than what the area got under the 15 months of the Congress government, Scindia said.

He referred to the Chambal expressway, which will be named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and an elevated road over the Swarna Rekha river, among other projects, to buttress his point that development is taking place in the region under the BJP regime. Scindia described Vajpayee as a towering political personality.

