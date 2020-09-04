Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi, Mnuchin agree on plan to avoid government shutdown

The accord is aimed at keeping any possibility of a government shutdown off the table despite ongoing battles over COVID-19 relief legislation, while sidestepping the potential for other shutdown drama in the run-up to the November election. That's according to Democratic and GOP aides on Capitol Hill who have been briefed on a Wednesday conversation between Pelosi, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 00:11 IST
Pelosi, Mnuchin agree on plan to avoid government shutdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration have informally agreed to keep a stopgap government-wide funding bill — needed to avert a shutdown at the end of this month — free of controversy or conflict. The accord is aimed at keeping any possibility of a government shutdown off the table despite ongoing battles over COVID-19 relief legislation while sidestepping the potential for other shutdown drama in the run-up to the November election.

That's according to Democratic and GOP aides on Capitol Hill who have been briefed on a Wednesday conversation between Pelosi, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. They required anonymity to characterize an exchange they were informed of but not directly party to. "House Democrats are for a clean continuing resolution," said Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammil. The definition of "clean" tends to vary among those steeped in Capitol Hill jargon, but it would not necessarily rule out noncontroversial add-ons like routine extensions of programs like federal flood insurance or authority to spend money for highway programs.

"We do believe that we'll be able to get funding to avoid a shutdown," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday. The duration of the temporary funding measure or what noncontroversial items might ride along haven't been settled, aides say, and the Pelosi spokesman declined to further characterize the agreement.

The development comes as lawmakers are absent from Washington but are preparing to return for a brief pre-election session that's likely to involve battling over COVID relief legislation. But the chances of another rescue bill have ebbed as the summer is nearing an end. The Mnuchin-Pelosi agreement on preventing a shutdown appears aimed at ensuring that the consequences of gridlock on the COVID relief front do not include a politically-freighted partial shutdown.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Birthday boy Thiem dominates Nagal to breeze into U.S. Open third round

Second seed Dominic Thiem celebrated his 27th birthday with a commanding 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory over Indias Sumit Nagal on Thursday to move into the third round of the U.S. Open. Austrian Thiem, seeking his maiden Grand Slam title, won an over...

Hornets part ways with radio announcer after tweet slur

The Charlotte Hornets said Thursday that radio announcer John Focke will not return after he used a racial slur in a tweet two weeks ago. Focke was suspended indefinitely on Aug. 18 after tweeting out the N word the night before. He was let...

Alleged poisoning of Russian opposition leader a ‘grave concern’, says chemical weapons watchdog

Mr. Navalny, a prominent anti-corruption activist, remains in a coma two weeks after falling violently ill during a flight from the town of Tomsk, in Siberia, to Moscow. He was later airlifted to Berlin for treatment, after Russian author...

US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower on tech sell-off, investors eye slow recovery

Wall Streets main indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday, marking their deepest one-day dives in months as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020