Five of family charred to death in fire in TN

Five members of a family were burnt to death after a fire broke out in their house near Kuranguchavadi in Salem early Friday, police said. All the five were asleep when the fire erupted. Chief Minister K Palaniswami expressed grief over the incident and condoled the death of the five people.

PTI | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:05 IST
Five members of a family were burnt to death after a fire broke out in their house near Kuranguchavadi in Salem early Friday, police said. All the five were asleep when the fire erupted.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami expressed grief over the incident and condoled the death of the five people. One person is admitted to the Government Hospital in Salem with serious burn injuries, police said.

On receiving information, firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames. In a statement in Chennai, Palaniswami said the fire was caused due to a short circuit and condoled the deaths.

"I extend my condolences and sympathies with the family of the deceased," he said, adding he has directed the district administration to ensure best medical treatment to the injured.

