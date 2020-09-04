Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unease in Bihar's ruling alliance ahead of assembly polls

There have been media reports that the LJP was unhappy over the return of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (secular) into the NDA fold and contempleting fielding candidates against JD (U) nominees. Dalits, who roughly constitute around 16 per cent of the state's voters, form the bedrock of support of both the LJP and HAM(S), and some amount of jostling between the two parties for greater share in the electoral pie appeared inevitable after Manjhi's return.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:16 IST
Unease in Bihar's ruling alliance ahead of assembly polls

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) Friday reignited its rivalry with the Lok Janshakti Party, warning it will field candidates against LJP if Ram Vilas Paswan's party puts up nominees to take on the JD(U) in the Bihar assembly polls, reflecting the unease in the state's ruling alliance. The LJP, founded by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, is a BJP ally but not part of the JD(U)-BJP coalition government in the state where assembly elections are due in October-November.

The party, now helmed by Paswan's MP son Chirag, has often been critical of the Nitish Kumar government over a variety of issues ranging from alleged corruption in the public distribution system, to road construction and violation of prohibition laws. There have been media reports that the LJP was unhappy over the return of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (secular) into the NDA fold and contempleting fielding candidates against JD (U) nominees.

Dalits, who roughly constitute around 16 per cent of the state's voters, form the bedrock of support of both the LJP and HAM(S), and some amount of jostling between the two parties for greater share in the electoral pie appeared inevitable after Manjhi's return. "It doesn't matter who is happy or unhappy (over HAM's return). We have come here to strengthen the hands of Nitish Kumar and not for tickets to contest elections.

"We will be forced to open our mouth if Chirag Paswan continues to issue threats like he will put up candidates against JD(U) nominees. If that happenns, we too will field our candidates against LJP," HAM(S) spokesperson Danish Rizwan said. The LJP's state parliamentary board is meeting on September 7 and there are indications that it would discuss the issue of "friendly contests" with the JD(U).

Chirag Paswan has often voiced unhappiness over the functioning of the Nitish Kumar governent and said his alliance is with the BJP. When there were murmurs in the BJP with a section wanting someone from the party to replace Kumar as the next chief ministerial face, before the then saffron party chief Amit Shah quietened them with his statement declaring the NDA will go to the hustings under the JD(U) leader, Chirag Paswan had said it will go by the BJP's decision.

It is learnt that Kumar and Chirag Paswan have not spoken to each other in a long time. Notwithstanding the LJP president's strained relations with the JD(U) and HAM(S), the BJP is happy about Manjhi's return to the NDA.

"It is now clear that in the assembly elections there will be only two habitually corrupt and traditionally dynastic parties against the NDA. "This will help people decide who will pursue development with justice and whose intention will be to get land parcels registered in their name in return for favours," Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted in Hindi.

He was referring to alleged transfer of huge tracts of land to the family of RJD president Lalu Prasad in return for favours when he was the railway minister. Lalu's son and leader of the opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Yadav is also an accused in the case being probed by the CBI. "After Jitan Ram Manjhi left them, the opposition has become just Political Corruption Forum (PCF) of the RJD-Congress. It's now a hoax to call it a grand alliance," Modi said in a series of tweets in hindi.

JD(U) leader and Information and Public Relations Minister Neeraj Kumar also welcomed Manjhi to the NDA fold, saying it was in the state's interest and result in the RJD- led alliance getting wiped out in the assambly polls. The RJD had drawn a blank in the last Lok Sabha elections. With dalits constituting a significant chunk of the electorate, Manjhi has often clashed with Paswan's party. The two had bickered even before the 2014 general elections for a larger share of tickets. Manjhi was then a part of the NDA and the JD(U) a constituent of the grand alliance.

HAM(S) has support among 'Mushar' voters. They are a 'Mahadalit' community, which has a substantial population in the state where 'Paswans' are numerically strongest and the most influential among a plathora of dalit castes. The LJP believes Kumar wooed back Manjhi to counterbalance Paswan's party.

The BJP has so far kept itself away from the feud, and insisted the alliance will contest the polls as a cohesive unit. Kumar had facilitated the rise of Manjhi to the chief ministerial chair in 2014 after the JD(U)'s drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, taking responsibility for the defeat.

Later, when Kumar wanted his chair back, Manjhi dug in his heels and refused to quit. After initial reluctance, he was forced to step down. He later formed Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and became part of the NDA, while Nitish Kumar joined hands with the RJD and the Congress to float a grand alliance.

When Kumar returned to the NDA in 2017, Manjhi walked over to the grand alliance..

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ramdas Athawale comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut after alleged threat by Shiv Sena MP

Union Minister and Republican Party of India RPI president Ramdas Athawale on Friday slammed Shiv Sena MP in Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Raut for allegedly threatening actress Kangana Ranaut and asking her not to come back to Mumbai. Speaking to AN...

Judge moves SC challenging Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Services Rules

An Additional District Judge has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Services Recruitment and Condition of Services Rules, 2017. The plea was filed by&#160;Axay Kumar Dwivedi who is currently posted as&#16...

Climate of trust, non-aggression and peaceful resolution of differences key to ensure regional stability: Rajnath

A climate of trust, non-aggression, sensitivity towards each other and peaceful resolution of differences are among key aspects to ensure regional peace and stability, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday in an address at a meeting...

ADVISORY-Alert on magnitude 6.4 earthquake hitting Mindanao, Philippines withdrawn

An alert about a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hitting Mindanao, Philippines has been withdrawn as it is dated. The earthquake notification was from Aug. 1.STORYNUMBERFWN2G00Z8 STORYDATE04092020 STORYTIME011546...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020