Govt's intent in providing jobs to youth doubtful: Cong

It also alleged that in spite of "collecting crores from the sale of forms for recruitment", especially in SSC and Railways, the government was yet to hold some exams and in a few cases, declare results even after months. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over a media report which claimed that the unemployment rate has gone up in August as rural jobs dipped.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:23 IST
The Congress on Friday hit out at the government over the issues of unemployment and poverty and alleged that its intent behind providing jobs to youth was not sincere. It also alleged that in spite of "collecting crores from the sale of forms for recruitment", especially in SSC and Railways, the government was yet to hold some exams and in a few cases, declare results even after months.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over a media report which claimed that the unemployment rate has gone up in August as rural jobs dipped. His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the government over the alleged rise in unemployment and privatisation. She raised the issue of Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Exams allegedly being in a state of limbo.

"2017- No appointments till now under SSC CGL. 2018 - Even results are not out of the CGL exam. 2019 - CGL exam was not held. 2020 SSC CGL - No vacancies taken out," Priyanka said in a tweet in Hindi. "If vacancies come out, then no exams. If exams take place, then no results. If results come out, then no recruitment," she said.

"The future of the youth is being ruined by private sector layoffs and a halt on government recruitment, but the government is serving lies in advertisements and speeches to hide the truth," Priyanka tweeted with the hashtag 'stop privatization'. In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul appealed to the Narendra Modi government for "employment, reinstatement, results of exams".

"Provide solutions to the problems being faced by the youth of the country," he wrote. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh at a virtual press conference alleged that the government's intent towards the youth was not sincere and was doubtful.

He said the government is blaming an "act of God" for the downturn in the economy, whereas it was "the act of government's wrong policies" that was to be blamed for the state of affairs. "I urge the prime minister not to take the youth lightly. They showed their strength five years ago when they voted the BJP to power and they can show that strength again the next time. Stop playing with the emotions of the youth," he said.

He claimed that the notification for 64,371 vacancies in RRB ALP and Technicians was released on February 3, 2018 and results declared on December 12, 2019, but the RRB is yet to issue appointment letters to those selected even after nine months. In case of RRB Group D 2020 selection, Vallabh said notification for 1,03,769 vacancies was released on February 23, 2019 and no exam has been held yet even after 18 months. The RRB has collected close to Rs 500 crore through the examination fee from 1.16 crore applicants.

He also claimed that RRB NTPC issued a notification for 35,277 vacancies on February 28, 2019 and there is no visibility of examination date even after 18 months, though the government collected over Rs 500 crore as fee from 1.26 crore applicants. Similarly, he said SSC CGL 2018 tier I and tier II level exam, tier III level exam was conducted in December 2019 following which the results would have filled over 11,000 vacancies in Group C and Group D postings. After 9 months, the final results have not been announced yet.

"What is the wait for," he asked. "Why were most of these notifications released three months before the elections? Do these jobs really exist or was it just a political gimmick like 15 lakh in everyone's account to attract voters," Vallabh further asked.

The Congress leader alleged that the government has adopted an apathetic approach towards honouring the fulfilment of vacancies. He wondered why no proactive steps have been taken in this regard, asking, "Was it ill-intended or ill-executed?" Meanwhile, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacked the government over alleged rise in poverty levels.

He cited growth and poverty figures from the UPA era to hit out at the current dispensation. Citing a UN report, he said it shows a rapid rise in poverty among women.

He also claimed that according to the International Labour Organization, 40 crore Indians are being pushed below the poverty line. The Congress has been attacking the government after the country's economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 per cent as the coronavirus-related lockdowns weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment.

