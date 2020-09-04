Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'

The allegations, sourced anonymously in The Atlantic, describe multiple offensive comments by the president toward fallen and captured U.S. service-members, including calling World War I dead at an American military cemetery in France as “losers” and “suckers” in 2018. The reported comments, many of which were confirmed independently by the AP, are shining a fresh light on Trump's previous public disparaging of American troops and military families and opening a new political vulnerability for the president less than two months from Election Day.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:18 IST
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against accusations that he mocked American war dead as his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, intensified efforts to frame the election as a referendum on the president's character. The allegations, sourced anonymously in The Atlantic, describe multiple offensive comments by the president toward fallen and captured U.S. service-members, including calling World War I dead at an American military cemetery in France as "losers" and "suckers" in 2018.

The reported comments, many of which were confirmed independently by the AP, are shining a fresh light on Trump's previous public disparaging of American troops and military families and opening a new political vulnerability for the president less than two months from Election Day. "This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election!" Trump tweeted late Thursday, as aides mounted a concerted defense of the president, with Trump's campaign and allies taking to social media and broadcast interviews to denounce the report.

"I've done more for the military than almost anyone else," he added Friday in the Oval Office. The president was alleged to have made the comments as he was set to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery during a trip to France in Nov. 2018. The White House said the visit was scrubbed because foggy weather made the helicopter trip from Paris too risky and the 90-minute drive deemed infeasible.

Trump, who traveled to Pennsylvania on Thursday, told reporters after he returned to Washington that the Atlantic report was "a disgraceful situation" by a "terrible magazine." "I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes," Trump told the reporters, gathered on the tarmac in the dark. "There is nobody that respects them more. No animal — nobody — what animal would say such a thing?" On a call with reporters hosted by the Biden campaign Friday, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth lambasted Trump for "belittling the sacrifices of those who have shown more bravery than he's capable of." "Of course he thinks about war selfishly," Duckworth said of Trump. "He thinks of it as a transactional cost, instead of in human life and American blood spilled, because that's how he's viewed his whole life. He doesn't understand other people's bravery and courage because he's never had any of his own." Duckworth, a retired Army National Guard lieutenant colonel who lost both of her legs in the Iraq War, has been a prominent critic of Trump's handling of military issues. Knocking Trump for allegedly inventing an injury to avoid serving in the Vietnam War, Duckworth said that she'd "take my wheelchair and my titanium legs over Donald Trump's supposed bone spurs any day." Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who drew national attention after criticizing Trump during the 2016 Democratic National Convention, joined Duckworth on the call and said that Trump's "life is a testament to selfishness." "Words we say are windows into our souls. So when Donald Trump calls anyone who places their lives in service of others a loser, we understand Trump's soul," he said. Khan's son, Humayun, was killed in action in Iraq in 2004. In 2016, Trump responded to the criticism from Khan by claiming he'd made sacrifices of his own and making an Islamophobic attack on Khan's wife, Ghazala Khan, who was wearing a headscarf at the Democratic convention, saying, "She had nothing to say.

She probably — maybe she wasn't allowed to have anything to say. You tell me." Biden said that "if the revelations in today's Atlantic article are true, then they are yet another marker of how deeply President Trump and I disagree about the role of the President of the United States." "Duty, honor, country — those are the values that drive our service members," Biden said in a statement Thursday night, adding that if he is elected president, "I will ensure that our American heroes know that I will have their back and honor their sacrifice — always." Biden's son Beau served in Iraq in 2008-09. Trump also denied calling the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, a decorated Navy officer who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam, a "loser" after his Aug. 2018 death.

Trump acknowledged Thursday he was "never a fan" of McCain and disagreed with him, but said he still respected him and approved everything to do with his "first-class triple-A funeral" without hesitation because "I felt he deserved it." In 2015, shortly after launching his presidential candidacy, Trump publicly blasted McCain, saying "He's not a war hero." He added, "I like people who weren't captured." At the time, Trump also shared a news article on Twitter calling McCain a "loser." Trump only amplified his criticism of McCain as the Arizona lawmaker grew critical of his acerbic style of politics, culminating in a late-night "no" vote scuttling Trump's plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act. That vote shattered what few partisan loyalties bound the two men, and Trump has continued to attack McCain for that vote, even posthumously. "It's sad the depths that people will go to during a lead-up to a presidential campaign to try to smear somebody," said White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Thursday.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

DK Shivakumar again admitted to hospital due to fever

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar who was discharged from a hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from COVID-19, was again admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday after he experienced fever.I have been admitted to a ...

Manipur reports 90 news cases of COVID-19

Manipur reported 90 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases to 6,699, State Health Department said on Friday. The total count of cases includes 35 deaths, 4,899 recoveries and 1,765 active cases.With 83,341 new coronavirus cases,...

Under 'Operation Khushi', Ghaziabad police trace 3 teen girls, 2 boys

Ghaziabad police have launched a special Operation Khushi on September 1 in which they would trace missing or abducted children and reunite them with their families, a senior official said on Friday. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidh...

Maharashtra reports 19,218 new cases, COVID-19 tally reaches 8,63,062 in state

Maharashtra has reported 19,218 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 8,63,062 in the state.According to Maharashtras health department, 378 deaths and 19,218 new cases detected in the state today.The total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020