Left Menu
Development News Edition

El Salvador prosecutor vows to investigate government pacts with gangs

El Salvador's attorney general on Friday said he plans to investigate allegations that the government of President Nayib Bukele is negotiating with members of a notorious gang to reduce homicides. When the number of homicides in the poor Central American country started to drop, international observers suggested it might be down to "quiet, informal understandings between the gangs and the government".

Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 05-09-2020 03:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 02:45 IST
El Salvador prosecutor vows to investigate government pacts with gangs
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

El Salvador's attorney general on Friday said he plans to investigate allegations that the government of President Nayib Bukele is negotiating with members of a notorious gang to reduce homicides.

When the number of homicides in the poor Central American country started to drop, international observers suggested it might be down to "quiet, informal understandings between the gangs and the government". "Of course we are going to investigate," Raul Melara told local television after local newspaper El Faro published documents alleging dealings with a gang. "No one should take advantage of the institutions to negotiate with terrorists."

Official prison documents that were not previously made public detail how the government of Bukele has been negotiating with the leaders of the powerful Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, the paper said. The gang would reduce violence in exchange for better prison conditions, El Faro said. The two sides have also discussed MS-13 support for the government in legislative elections next year, the paper said.

Reuters could not independently verify the contents of the documents. The presidency did not respond to a request for comment. Osiris Luna, El Salvador's director of prisons who El Faro documents allege is involved in the negotiations, said the allegations were not true and termed them "political maneuvering".

Murder rates have dropped significantly under Bukele's government, which assumed power in June 2019. Homicides have dropped 56% between January and September this year, compared with the same period in 2019. Bukele has in the past attributed the drop to increased police and military presence on streets and tighter security in gang-controlled jails.

So far, several currents and former officials of parties across the spectrum have been investigated and prosecuted for past alleged agreements with gangs in exchange for benefits and electoral support.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Blake's father says paralyzed son optimistic after shooting

Jacob Blakes father has said that his happy-go-lucky son is optimistic for his future, although he remains paralysed from the waist down after being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer. A clearly exhausted J...

Broncos release top tackler Davis

The Denver Broncos released linebacker Todd Davis on Friday, parting ways with a player who started 59 games over the past four seasons. The 28-year-old Davis started at least 14 games in each of the last four campaigns. He led the Broncos ...

Athletics-Farah returns to track in style by breaking one-hour record

Britains Mo Farah returned to the track in style on Friday after three years away when he broke the world record for the one-hour run while Safan Hassan smashed the womens equivalent by more than a lap at the Brussels Diamond League meeting...

Cricket-England storm back to beat Australia in T20 thriller

England produced a brilliant comeback to beat Australia by two runs on the final ball of their first T20 international in Southampton on Friday after the visitors looked to be cruising to victory in their first competitive match for six mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020