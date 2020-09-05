Left Menu
Development News Edition

No Question Hour: TMC says it's 'unjust' to compare 2-day Assembly session with Monsoon Session of Parliament

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said it is "unjust and unfair" to compare the curtailment of Question Hour during the West Bengal Assembly's upcoming two-day short session with that of a full-fledged Parliament session.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 14:22 IST
No Question Hour: TMC says it's 'unjust' to compare 2-day Assembly session with Monsoon Session of Parliament

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said it is "unjust and unfair" to compare the curtailment of Question Hour during the West Bengal Assembly's upcoming two-day short session with that of a full-fledged Parliament session. West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday said there would be no Question Hour during the upcoming two-day monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly beginning from September 9 due to "paucity of time and the COVID-19 situation".

The BJP has termed it a "double standard" of the Trinamool Congress, which had earlier called the decision not to have the Question Hour during the upcoming Parliament session a "murder of democracy". "The criticism is unwarranted. It is not only unfair but unjust as well. There can be no comparison between a two-day (Assembly) session and a full-fledged Parliament session. And regarding the issue of taking questions, whether written questions will be accepted or not will be decided during an all-party meet on September 8," TMC chief whip in the Assembly Nirmal Ghosh said.

Echoing Ghosh, TMC party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O' Brien said it would be inappropriate to compare "apples with oranges". "Comparing an 18-day regular Parliament Monsoon session with a two-day session of the state Assembly is like comparing apples with oranges. No parliament session of below five days has had a question hour. Only one exception was a special session during the 1962 China war. The Bengal session is just two days long," he said.

Noting that allowing written questions deprives the MPs of asking supplementary questions, O'Brien said just like regular sessions the Parliament this time will also function for an equal amount of time in the absence of Private Member's bill. "During a normal session, the Parliament functions for 30 hours a week, of which 2.5 hours are marked for Private Member's bill. But this time the Parliament would function for 28 hours per week, but the slot of Private Member's bill has been cancelled. So the time for normal parliamentary business is same, then what is the need for curtailing question hour," he said.

Both the opposition CPI(M) and the BJP have slammed the TMC government in West Bengal for curtailing the Question Hour and termed it a reflection of the "double standard of the TMC". "The TMC is demanding Question Hour during the upcoming Parliament session, scheduled to be held from September 14 to October 1, but it has decided not to include it in the Assembly proceedings in West Bengal. This is nothing but double standard of the party," BJP legislature party leader in West Bengal Assembly Manoj Tigga said.

CPI(M) politburo member Mohammed Salim said the state's ruling dispensation should stop throwing crumbs at opposition parties. "Height of doublespeak! You don't allow #QuestionHour where ministers have to stand up and answer Qs from MLAs and be held accountable. Stop throwing crumbs. This is West Bengal legislative Assembly, not your Nabanna!" Salim tweeted.

Nabanna is the West Bengal state secretariat..

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Three inter-state drug peddlers nabbed

Bengaluru, Sep 5 PTI Three notorious inter-state drug peddlers have been arrested by the Anti Narcotics Wing of city police and Rs 44 lakh worth hash oil, ganja and other items recovered from them, police said. A police team, acting on cred...

UPDATE 1-British newspapers distribution hit by Extinction Rebellion blockade

The distribution of several British newspapers was disrupted on Saturday after Extinction Rebellion climate change activists blockaded printing presses used by Rupert Murdochs News UK, the publisher of The Times and The Sun. The group said ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero denied access to lawyer, supporters say

Supporters of the man portrayed in Hotel Rwanda say Rwandan authorities have denied a lawyer access to Paul Rusesabagina nearly a week after the outspoken government critic was paraded in handcuffs and accused of terrorism. In a statement e...

Japan braces for powerful Typhoon Haishen, possible record rainfall

Japan is bracing for powerful Typhoon Haishen as it bears down on the countrys southwest, with weather forecasters warning of potential record rainfall, violent wind, high waves and tides. The Japan Meteorological Agency has urged residents...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020