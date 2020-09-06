Left Menu
BJP government failed to maintain law and order in Goa: Congress's Trajano Dmello

Congress Media Convenor Trajano Dmello accused the BJP government of failing to maintain law and order situation in Goa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 06-09-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 23:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress Media Convenor Trajano Dmello accused the BJP government of failing to maintain law and order situation in Goa. He made this comment while reacting to remarks made by state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanawade on Congress for criticising the government.

"The failure of the investigation authorities to nab the murderer of the daylight murder of a goldsmith on September 18, 2012, in Mapusa, which happens to be the birth town of former chief minister Late Manohar Parrikar, is enough to prove that the BJP has failed to maintain law and order in Goa," Dmello said in an official release. "We are reiterating our claim that the BJP top brass is protecting the drug mafia, beggar mafia and murder mafia in Goa and want to convert this beautiful state into a crime destination," he added.

He went on to say: "The very fact that Sadanand Tanawade and Satish Dhond rushed to Margao after the murder of the jeweller raises questions on their intentions as the interference of party functionaries in the process of investigation." "Why the government did not act till now against the local Police Inspector in Margao for his failure to handle the case? Why the government has not acted even after 4 days of the murder to appoint a DySP in South Goa?" he added.

Trajano Dmello further questioned the BJP government and accused them of looting the state treasury. "The BJP government has pushed a single point agenda of "Making Fortunes from anything and everything" and has robbed the State Treasury. Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant focussed on his commission from Coal and Mining transportation during the COVID pandemic, which has now resulted in a spike in positive cases as well as deaths," he said.

"After the name of Prakash Velip emerged in Tirumala Tirupati Bank which has links with Kapil Zaveri, BJP continued his membership in the Party as taking any action would have resulted in more skeletons falling out of BJP's already rusted cupboard," charged Dmello. (ANI)

