Trump welcomes opening of Saudi airspace to Israel-UAE flights

Trump welcomes opening of Saudi airspace to Israel-UAE flightsReuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 08:18 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 08:18 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump told Saudi Arabia's King Salman in a phone call that he welcomed the opening of Saudi airspace to flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and discussed ways to enhance regional security, a White House spokesman said.
Trump also urged Saudi Arabia to negotiate with other Gulf countries to resolve the rift, spokesman Judd Deere said. (Editing by Kim Coghill; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
ALSO READ
Top Trump advisor Conway resigns; to leave White House by month end
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway to leave at end of August
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway to leave at end of August
Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House
White House adviser Conway's departure a blow to Trump as election looms