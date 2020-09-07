Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt working towards nurturing children through POSHAN Maah campaign: Nadda

The BJP on Monday launched a social media campaign to promote the Centre's holistic nutrition programme POSHAN Maah celebrated in September, with party chief JP Nadda urging people to prepare nutritious Indian food and share the recipes with the government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 12:26 IST
Govt working towards nurturing children through POSHAN Maah campaign: Nadda
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The BJP on Monday launched a social media campaign to promote the Centre's holistic nutrition programme POSHAN Maah celebrated in September, with party chief JP Nadda urging people to prepare nutritious Indian food and share the recipes with the government. Nadda said the central government aims to form a database of indigenous recipes of every corner of the country. With this campaign, the Centre is moving towards nurturing children and pregnant women with nutrition, he said in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister's Overreaching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment (POSHAN) Abhiyaan is a multi-ministerial convergence mission aimed at addressing malnutrition with a targeted approach by 2022. In his latest 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, Modi had lamented that due to lack of awareness, both poor and affluent families are affected by malnutrition.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said during POSHAN Maah, the Centre will launch an intensive drive to identify severely acute malnourished (SAM) children and ensure adequate nutrition and care. This will have a long-term impact on the health of the child and go a long way in improving India's nutrition indices, she said.

Aiming to achieve malnutrition free India, the BJP in a tweet said this campaign is a synergistic and result oriented approach for making people aware about nutritious food. For effective implementation of the POSHAN Abhiyan, all aligned ministries are working together to address undernutrition. "And there will be a nutrition-specific review in every district by district magistrate on a quarterly basis," the party said in a tweet.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Two dead in building collapse in TN, five rescued

Two people, including a woman, were killed and five others rescued in a building collapse in the city due to heavy rains, police said on Monday. The single-storey building on Chetti Street suddenly came down at around 10.30 pm on Sunday tra...

Fall in GDP alarming; time for bureaucracy to take meaningful action: Rajan  

New Delhi, Sep 7 PTI&#160;Terming the 23.9 per cent fall in economic growth in June quarter alarming, former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan has said bureaucracy should come out of complacency and take meaningful action. &#160; &#160;...

Xi is reportedly angered by Indian defiance along border

Predictably, China has reacted angrily to successful Indian military action along the Line of Actual Control LAC, with the Peoples Liberation Army PLA caught napping when Indian troops moved to occupy hilltop features near Lake Spanguur on ...

Yogi inaugurates new COVID-19 hospital in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated a 300-bed COVID-19 hospital at BRD Medical College here. The state government-run medical college already has 200 beds at the super-speciality block dedicated to COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020