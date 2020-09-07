Left Menu
Sachin Pilot greeted by leaders of both BJP and Cong on his birthday

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other several leaders wished former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on his birthday. PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, BJP state president Satish Poonia and others also wished the Congress leader.

07-09-2020
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other several leaders wished former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on his birthday. Pilot, who is an MLA from Tonk, turned 43 today.

Pilot's supporters also held blood donation camps in all districts of the state on Monday to mark his birthday. "Wishing you a very happy birthday @SachinPilot Ji. May you be blessed with happiness, good health and long life," Gehlot tweeted. The rift between the two leaders was in the open in July this year after pilot rebelled against Gehlot's leadership, prompting the chief minister to oust Pilot as the deputy CM and PCC president. The rebellion continued for a month before things settled down after the intervention of the party high command. PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, BJP state president Satish Poonia and others also wished the Congress leader. In a show of strength, Pilot's supporters and party workers organised blood donation camps in all the districts. The move came after Pilot appealed them not to congregate in Jaipur to greet him on his birthday because of the spread of coronavirus.

"I thank the party workers and supporters for organising blood donation camps and for wishing me on the birthday. They have collected a good number of blood units which is important as the number of blood donors has decreased because of the virus threat," he told PTI. Former PCC general secretary Mahesh Sharma said social distancing and other protocols were followed during the blood donation camps. In Jaipur, he said, more than 100 units of blood have been collected.

