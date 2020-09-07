Left Menu
Himachal Cong to protest near Assembly against corruption, unemployment Tuesday

In a statement issued here, Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the Congress would "try to awaken" the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government from its "deep slumber" by holding the protest during the ongoing monsoon session. Congress workers across the state will participate in the protest at Chaura Maidan near the state Assembly in a large number, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-09-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:01 IST
Himachal Congress has threatened to protest against alleged corruption, increasing unemployment, rising inflation and other public-related issues in Shimla Tuesday. In a statement issued here, Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the Congress would "try to awaken" the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government from its "deep slumber" by holding the protest during the ongoing monsoon session.

Congress workers across the state will participate in the protest at Chaura Maidan near the state Assembly in a large number, he added. The 12-day Assembly session began under strict COVID-19 protocol on Monday.

