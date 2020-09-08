Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election - Asahi

"There are various, extraordinary merits for Japan to host the Games." He also said the views of pandemic experts were important in judging whether COVID-19 was slowing down enough for the next prime minister to call a snap election, according to Asahi. "There's no change to my stance as chief cabinet minister that what the public wants from the government most is to focus on measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic," Suga was quoted as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 05:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 05:29 IST
Japan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election - Asahi

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled the possibility of calling a snap election if he were to become the country's next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday. Suga, a frontrunner to succeed incumbent Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also stressed Japan's resolve to hold next year's Tokyo Olympic Games despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We'd like to contain the pandemic and make this happen," Suga was quoted as saying in an interview by Asahi. "There are various, extraordinary merits for Japan to host the Games." He also said the views of pandemic experts were important in judging whether COVID-19 was slowing down enough for the next prime minister to call a snap election, according to Asahi.

"There's no change to my stance as chief cabinet minister that what the public wants from the government most is to focus on measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic," Suga was quoted as saying. "But the prime minister has the right to dissolve parliament (and call a snap election). If the next premier decides to call one, that should be the case. If not, it won't happen," he said.

Suga is widely expected to win the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election on Sept. 14, a date set after Abe's decision to step down last month due to a flareup of his chronic intestinal illness. The winner is virtually assured of becoming premier because of the LDP's parliamentary majority. Markets have been rife with speculation that Suga, upon becoming prime minister, may call a snap election to solidify his political grip..

That speculation got a boost after opinion polls showed a jump in voter approval of Suga and of Abe's achievements. The LDP leadership race among Suga and two rivals - former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and ex-foreign minister Fumio Kishida - kicks off formally on Tuesday.

But Suga, chief cabinet secretary since December 2012, has already locked in support from most of the party's factions. The 71-year-old is expected to pursue his boss's signature "Abenomics" policies of hyper-easy monetary policy and government spending as Japan grapples with the twin challenges of a coronavirus outbreak and reviving the virus-hit economy.

Suga, who has little diplomatic experience, will also confront a range of geopolitical challenges including building ties with the winner of the U.S. presidential election and tensions with China over its maritime assertiveness.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore's concert for the dead goes online during pandemic

The studio lights dim, the band begins to strum, and its showtime for a Singapore getai concert - a popular form of entertainment in southeast Asia that features songs, skits and over-the-top costumes to celebrate the dead. Because of the c...

Demanding justice, feminist activists occupy offices in Mexico

Feminist activists and family members of the missing ramped up a protest at the main offices of Mexicos human rights commission on Monday, after occupying the building last week to draw attention to kidnapped persons and attacks targeting w...

Last 2 journalists working for Australian media leave China

The last two journalists working for Australian media in China have left the country after police demanded interviews with them, the Australian government and Australian Broadcasting Corp reported on Tuesday. ABCs Bill Birtles and The Austr...

Ecuador ratifies sentence against Correa, blocking vice presidential bid

An Ecuadorian court on Monday upheld an eight-year prison sentence against former President Rafael Correa for breaking campaign finance laws, blocking him from participating as a vice presidential candidate in the 2021 election. Correa, who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020