Kejriwal should shift slum dwellers to 52K vacant govt housing units: BJP

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal relocate the slum dwellers, whose shanties are going to be demolished following a recent Supreme Court order, in the over 50,000 vacant housing units of the city government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:53 IST
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal relocate the slum dwellers, whose shanties are going to be demolished following a recent Supreme Court order, in the over 50,000 vacant housing units of the city government. "Around 52,000 housing units were constructed under the Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojna by former Sheila Dikshit government. We demand Kejriwal to relocate slum dwellers who are going to be displaced due to removal of 48,000 slum dwellings after the Supreme Court order," Gupta said in a press conference.

The Supreme Court in a recent order has directed the removal of about 48,000 'jhuggies' along railway tracks in Delhi within three months. The court has also said no political interference should be made in the implementation of its order.

BJP's Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had made promises to the slum dwellers but did not do anything for them despite being in power for the last six years. Gupta said the BJP-ruled Central government is committed to provide houses to each slum dweller under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan' scheme.

"We are with those living in slum dwellings along the railway line, and will not let any injustice to happen to them," he said..

