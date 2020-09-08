Shiv Sena Dogra Front protests against Chinese aggression in Ladakh

The Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF), a local political outfit, on Tuesday staged a protest here against the aggressive maneuvers by Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. The Army earlier in the day said Chinese troops fired shots in the air and attempted to close in on an Indian position in eastern Ladakh.

The protesters, led by SSDF chairman Ashok Gupta, were seen smashing Chinese president Xi Jinping’s picture with shoes and raising slogans against the country. “We strongly condemn the Chinese aggression and want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to teach it a lesson in their own language,” Gupta told reporters. PTI TAS AB TIR TIR