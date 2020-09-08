Left Menu
BMC notice timing raises doubts, will stand with Kangana , says BJP MP Gopal Shetty

Gopal Shetty, BJP MP from Mumbai North constituency stood firmly by actor Kangana Ranaut who has claimed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials had threatened to demolish her office earlier and instead pasted the notice 'to stop leakage' from work going on in the office on Tuesday.

Updated: 08-09-2020 16:49 IST
Gopal Shetty, BJP MP from Mumbai North (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Gopal Shetty, BJP MP from Mumbai North constituency stood firmly by actor Kangana Ranaut who has claimed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials had threatened to demolish her office earlier and instead pasted the notice 'to stop leakage' from work going on in the office on Tuesday.

The three times corporator from Mumbai, Shetty said he will extend all the help Bollywood actor require against "wrongful action" taken by the corporation and will inquire about the case soon after landing in Mumbai on Wednesday. Shetty has served as Deputy Mayor of the city of Mumbai in Mayor in Council. "We would not let any government do injustice to anyone. Be it directly by the government or carried out by the officials on the directions of the government. They have to answer if they wrongfully target anyone. If there is illegal construction done, the corporation has the right to take action. But the timing of action against her reeks of ill intention," BJP MP told ANI.

"I have been three times corporator and served 10 years as MLA besides six years of MP from the constituency. If BMC takes wrongful action, whatever rights for redressal are given to any law-abiding citizen same will be extended to Ranaut. We will stand with justice and ensure that," added the senior BJP leader. The BMC had served notice of illegal construction to Ranaut who is mired in a war of words with the state government.

Ranaut on Tuesday posted on Twitter the notice sent by BMC and thanked the well-wishers for mounting pressure on the government, which prevented her property from getting bulldozed. (ANI)

