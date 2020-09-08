HP assembly session: Cong seeks package for small traders, taxi operators

The Himachal Pradesh Congress unit sought a package for small traders and taxi operators during the second day of the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly on Tuesday. Participating in the discussion on an adjournment motion moved under Rule 67 by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday, Nadaun Congress MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government had announced a package for hoteliers but that was inadequate.

On the contrary, the state did not provide any relief to taxi operators, porters and small traders, he said. Sukhu, former state Congress chief, sought a relief package for small traders and taxi operators of the state.

