Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. envoy meets new Taliban chief negotiator as Afghan peace talks near

U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has held a meeting in Doha with the head of the new Taliban team due to open peace talks with a team representing the Afghan government, the Islamist insurgent group said on Tuesday. The negotiations, the result of an agreement between Washington and the Taliban, are to begin in Doha after the release of the last half-dozen or so of 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:46 IST
U.S. envoy meets new Taliban chief negotiator as Afghan peace talks near
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has held a meeting in Doha with the head of the new Taliban team due to open peace talks with a team representing the Afghan government, the Islamist insurgent group said on Tuesday.

The negotiations, the result of an agreement between Washington and the Taliban, are to begin in Doha after the release of the last half-dozen or so of 5,000 Taliban prisoners. The Afghan negotiators had been expected to fly from Kabul to Doha this week, but are awaiting a signal from the Afghan government that the release - to which Western governments have objected - is going ahead.

In Doha, the head of the Taliban's political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and the new head of the Taliban's negotiating team, Abdul Hakim Haqqani, met with Khalilzad and Qatar's deputy prime minister on Monday, Taliban spokesman Dr Mohammad Naeem said in a statement shared on Twitter. "Issues related to the prisoners' release and immediate start of the intra-Afghan talks were discussed," Naeem said.

Talks with American officials had for the last two years been led by Baradar, who signed a peace deal with Washington this year that paved the way for an international troop withdrawal and intra-Afghan negotiations. Last week, however, Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhunzada announced that a new, 21-member team would be headed by Haqqani and not Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban, who has been left out entirely.

Three Taliban commanders based in Afghanistan told Reuters that senior fighters on the ground had in recent weeks expressed reservations about Baradar's dominance in the talks. However, Taliban officials told Reuters the team had been changed to give it power to take decisions on the spot.

Haqqani, the Taliban's former shadow chief justice, also heads its powerful council of religious scholars, according to two senior Taliban officials who did not want to named. One official said Akhunzada trusted Haqqani more than anyone else in the group: "(His) presence basically means our supreme leader himself will attend the peace talks."

A diplomat following the peace process from Kabul told Reuters, on condition of anonymity: "Baradar might be effective, but Haqqani is senior. What we know is this was done to have a more authoritative team that can take the decision over there."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

"SPB stable, but current clinical condition warrants extended stay in ICU"

Veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, undergoing treatment for COVID-19, remains stable but his current clinical condition warrants an extended stay in the ICU, the hospital treating him said on Tuesday. The 74-year-old multilingual musician...

With 1,295 new cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,06,966; total fatalities rise to 3,136 with 13 more deaths: Health Department.

With 1,295 new cases, Gujarats COVID-19 tally rises to 1,06,966 total fatalities rise to 3,136 with 13 more deaths Health Department....

Delhi Metro services on Blue, Pink Lines to resume from Sept 9

Two days after Delhi Metro trains hit the track on Yellow Line, operations on Blue Line and Pink Lines will resume from Wednesday as part of the Stage-I of graded resumption of Metro services. Services will be available on both of these lin...

BMC accuses Kangana of illegal construction, she alleges intimidation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday pasted a notice at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow, claiming that many alterations were carried out on the premises without due permissions. While the civic body issued a stop-w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020