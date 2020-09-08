Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court stays election of AGP president

The regional party is a partner in the first BJP-led governent in Assam and its president Atul Bora is a minister in the Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet. Hearing the petition filed by AGP's Guwahati City Committee, the Civil Judge (Senior Division) number 3 in the district and sessions court of Kamrup Metropolitan, Shakti Sharma said holding the public gathering was a violation of "injunction order".

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:22 IST
Court stays election of AGP president

A local court has stayed all the election of the Asom Gana Parishad president Atul Bora and all resolutions adopted at its August 27 general body meeting held in "defiance" of the court's status quo order. The regional party is a partner in the first BJP-led governent in Assam and its president Atul Bora is a minister in the Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet.

Hearing the petition filed by AGP's Guwahati City Committee, the Civil Judge (Senior Division) number 3 in the district and sessions court of Kamrup Metropolitan, Shakti Sharma said holding the public gathering was a violation of "injunction order". "Any act done in violation of order of injunction would be non est (not there) in the eye of law and hence would be unenforceable," the Court said in its order dated September 5.

"I am of the considered opinion that in the interest of justice, the O.P (opposite party) should refrain themselves from giving effect to all the resolutions passed in the meeting held on 27.08.20," the judge said in his order. The court also asked AGP to preserve the attendance register, proceeding book of the meeting, CCTV footages and photographs of the congregation held on August 27 at the regional party's headquarter in Guwahati.

On August 26 it had ordered AGP not to hold its 'Kendriya Sadharan Parishad' meet scheduled the next day citing violation of the party's Constitution and COVID-19 guidelines and asked the party to maintain status quo till the next date, which was fixed on November 19. AGP had, howver, defied the court order and went ahead with the public gathering citing non-receipt of the order. It re-elected all its existing office bearers, including the incumbent president Atul Bora unopposed.

Bora is also the state agriculture minister. The court rejected AGP's claim of non-receipt of the order and said it was delivered to AGP through "electronic means".

The judge said as the injunction order had been immediately forwarded to Bora and others through Whatsapp and was telecast in TV news channels and in radio channels as well on the evening of August 26, while the news was published in all leading newspapers of August 27. On the day of the meeting, AGP MLA Satyabrat Kalita had told reporters "We have not received any court order yet.

We have read it in today's newspapers. But we cannot work based on media reports only." The case was jointly filed by AGP's Guwahati City Committee's president Jiten Deka, working president Hemen Lahkar and secretary Girin Talukdar, who were removed from their posts after they opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in 2019. The controversial general body meeting had ended within just 45 minutes when the messenger of the order was present at the AGP head office, the court noted.

"Process servers were made to serve notice upon the AGP general secretary at about 11:45 am and before that they were made to run from pillar to post for about one hour or so for proper identification of a person to whom notice is to be served," the order said..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Raptors C Ibaka (ankle) iffy for Game 6 vs. Celtics

Wearing a walking boot on his left foot, Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka said he isnt sure of his availability for Game 6 Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. Well see how I feel tomorrow, Ibaka told reporters Tuesday morning.Ibaka twis...

Apple Event set for Sept 15; expected to announce iPhone 12, Watch Series 6

Apple on Tuesday announced that its annual event will be held on September 15 at 10 AM PDT. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to announce its latest iPhone 12 series, Apple Watch 6 Series, iPad Air and more products at the annual A...

Rift in Cong-led UDF wide open: Ramesh Chennithala slams KC-M Jose K Mani faction

The rift in the Congress-led United Democratic Front became more evident on Tuesday when the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress M alleging that it betr...

After Dharmendra Pradhan's letter, Railways announces 3 special trains from Odisha

A day after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhans letter to the Railway Minister requesting him to restart Shramik Special trains from Odisha to ferry migrant workers back to their workplaces in other parts of the country, the Railways announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020