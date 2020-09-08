Rift in Cong-led UDF wide open: Ramesh Chennithala slams KC-M Jose K Mani faction

The rift in the Congress-led United Democratic Front became more evident on Tuesday when the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) alleging that it betrayedand backstabbed the Front. However, Jose K Mani saidthose who wish to destroy the KC(M) have expressed their interestopenly.

"We have kept them (Jose K Mani faction) away from the UDF meeting because they failed to honour a seat-sharing agreement.But the faction betrayed and took an independent decision against the Front during the Assembly session. However, we didn't take any action.Even during the no-confidence motion in the Assembly, their MLAs, who won as part of the UDF, left the Assembly betraying the Front.

We feel that If K M Mani was alive, he would not have allowed such moves which amount to backstabbing the Front," Chennithala said. Responding to the UDF meeting and the allegations, Jose K Mani told reporters at Kottayam thaty the KC(M) was part of the UDF for over four decades and not once it had betrayed theFront.

"That's not part of our culture.However, the UDF has politically betrayed the party of Mani sir. We didn't leave the Front, we were ousted. However, the UDF is not talking about the betrayal of the Joseph faction (of KC-M) which acted detrimental to the Front during the Pala bypoll," he alleged.

Two members of the UDF ally, Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction, abstained from the voting process onthe no-confidence motion moved by the UDF against the left government on August24. A political drama has been ensuing in the UDF after the Jose K Mani faction of KC(M) refused to honour an alleged agreement with regard to power-sharing of a Panchayat President post in Kottayam district.

There were also reports suggesting that the faction was warming up to the Left Front after being at loggerheads with the UDF leadership. Initially, UDF convener Benny Behanan had announced that the front had decided to oust the Jose faction following its refusal to honour the agreement.

In a U-turn, the Opposition UDF later said the KC(M) faction led by Jose K Mani had not been ousted, but had only been asked to keep away from the front meetings. The UDF has not clearly mentioned whether the faction has been ousted from the Front or not and the latter has neither said it was leaving the Front.

Both the teams are likely to take a decision soon as the state will be gearing up for the local body elections which is likely to be scheduled in October.