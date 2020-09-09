Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Colombia's FARC leaders testify, abuse survivors see little hope for justice

But Tovar, who says she was forcibly recruited and sexually abused as a teenager by Colombia's now-disbanded FARC rebels, thinks the chances for justice in hers and thousands of similar cases are close to nil. The horror of the war should never have happened," Londono added. Tovar, speaking to Reuters last week, said she had scant hopes of justice from the tribunal.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 03:48 IST
As Colombia's FARC leaders testify, abuse survivors see little hope for justice

Yudy Tovar would like to believe that hope is the last thing ever lost. But Tovar, who says she was forcibly recruited and sexually abused as a teenager by Colombia's now-disbanded FARC rebels, thinks the chances for justice in hers and thousands of similar cases are close to nil. She is among thousands of survivors keeping an eye on a special justice tribunal, where 15 former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) leaders are voluntarily testifying. The tribunal, which began hearings in 2018, was created to try war crimes under a 2016 peace deal.

Former FARC leader Rodrigo Londono, better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko and now the head of the group's legal political party, testified in court on Tuesday about the presence of minors in the group. His testimony was not broadcast publicly, but some survivors were present, a court spokesman said. Londono has long denied the FARC had a policy of forced recruitment or allowed sexual abuse, but acknowledged some fighters may have committed misconduct.

"I ask forgiveness for the conduct which may have been committed by members of our former guerrilla (group)," Londono said on his Twitter account before his testimony. "It never should have happened." "My greatest respect and solidarity with the victims. I share their pain. The horror of the war should never have happened," Londono added.

Tovar, speaking to Reuters last week, said she had scant hopes of justice from the tribunal. "This is so they can tick boxes, so they can say they did speak, but nothing will happen," Tovar, now spokeswoman for the White Rose group of female ex-rebels, told Reuters. "It's our truth against theirs and obviously theirs has more weight. They'll get away with it."

Tovar, who has spoken in Congress and at official national events on behalf of victims, says she was forcibly recruited to the FARC in 2005 as she left school in central Tolima province. Within days the then-16-year-old was raped by a commander. In the 18 months before she escaped the rebels, 12 other fighters also raped her, she said.

Angela, who says she was forcibly recruited at 22 and who asked her real name not be used, was also skeptical. "How will justice be done this way, if they won't even accept the errors they committed?," she said. Angela, who served five years in prison for belonging to the armed group, says she is not recognized as a victim by the government because she cannot prove her recruitment was forced.

The government victims unit and the attorney general's office estimate some 8,090 children and adolescents were forcibly recruited by various armed groups before the FARC peace deal was signed. About 40% have received reparations totaling about $15 million. But advocates say that figure is several orders of magnitude too low.

Activist Herbin Hoyos, himself a former FARC hostage and the founder of popular one-time radio program "Voices of Kidnapping," says rebels who deserted the group provided him with documents and photographs showing uniformed children as young as eight. "We calculate approximately 39,700 minors," Hoyos said. "I don't see a possibility for justice... here it's the victims, the children, who have to prove to the commanders they were recruited."

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea's Kim to reconsider year-end projects in wake of typhoon damage -state media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he will reconsider year-end projects after a typhoon battered several areas of the country, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday. Kim made the announcement in a meeting of the ruling Workers Party on T...

TV's 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' to end after 14 years

The American television reality show that shot Kim Kardashian and her family to fame is ending in 2021 after 14 years, the E network said on Tuesday. Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which helped make Kim Kardashian and her siblings Kylie, ...

Broncos to sell 5,700 seats for second home game

The Denver Broncos and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that approximately 5,700 fans will be allowed to attend their second home game of the season, a Sept. 27 clash against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That amount is...

ED issues notice to Bineesh Kodiyeri over Kerala gold smuggling, Bengaluru drug cases

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday issued a notice to Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPIM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, directing him to appear its Kochi office tomorrow in connection with gold smuggling case and Bengaluru drug ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020