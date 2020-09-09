Left Menu
Putin, Lukashenko to discuss energy, regional conflicts at talks in Russia -Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:27 IST
Putin, Lukashenko to discuss energy, regional conflicts at talks in Russia -Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko will discuss energy cooperation between their two countries and regional conflicts in Europe, among many other topics during talks in Russia, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Lukashenko is due to visit Russia on Sept. 14, according to the RIA news agency, while protests in Belarus continue after a contested presidential election last month and as a crackdown against opposition politicians heats up.

