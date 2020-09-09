Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harivansh files nomination as NDA candidate to RS deputy chairman post; likely to get elected

JD(U) MP Harivansh on Wednesday filed his nomination as the ruling NDA candidate to the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's post and is likely to be elected, even as the opposition is working to field a joint candidate against him to force a contest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:40 IST
Harivansh files nomination as NDA candidate to RS deputy chairman post; likely to get elected

JD(U) MP Harivansh on Wednesday filed his nomination as the ruling NDA candidate to the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's post and is likely to be elected, even as the opposition is working to field a joint candidate against him to force a contest.  The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's tally stands at 116 in the 245-member House, which has an effective strength of 244, and its senior leaders have expressed confidence that non-NDA parties like Biju Janta Dal, YSR Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which has nine, six and seven members respectively, will back Harivansh.  BJP's floor managers believe that he will get support of around 140 MPs in case of a contest.  Harivansh filed his nomination in presence of Leader of Rajya Sabha Thawarchand Gehlot and BJP ally SAD leader Naresh Gujral. BJP president J P Nadda and LJP's Ram Vilas Paswan are among his proposers.  The election to the Deputy Chairman post will be held on September 14, the first day of Parliament's monsoon session, which will end on October 1. September 11 is the last day of filing of nomination.  Harivansh was the last person holding the post as well and the end of his Rajya Sabha term caused the vacancy. He was elected to the House from Bihar recently.  With the Congress favouring putting up a joint opposition candidate for the Deputy Chairman post, a contest is on cards.

Harivansh had comfortably defeated B K Hariprasad of the Congress in the 2018 election to the post, bagging 125 votes to his rival's 105. The NDA has since then further strengthened its presence in Rajya Sabha, with a disjointed opposition weakened further by its dwindling numbers unable to put up any strong obstacle in the government's legislative agenda in the House.  On Tuesday, the Congress in its parliamentary strategy group meeting decided not let the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's post go uncontested and favoured putting up a joint candidate for the entire opposition.

The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by the party chief Sonia Gandhi. The sources said the party may offer the deputy chairman's post to its ally DMK, and Tiruchi Siva is among the candidates being considered. In case the DMK does not contest, the Congress will field its own candidate as it does not want the post to go uncontested.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

German envoy arrives at Russian foreign ministry over Berlin's Navalny statements - RIA

The German ambassador to Moscow arrived at Russias foreign ministry, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, after being summoned over statements made by Berlin concerning Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny following his suspected poisoning l...

HC reserves order on publisher’s plea to vacate stay on publication of book on Asaram’s conviction

The Delhi High Court Wednesday reserved its order on a plea by publisher HarperCollins seeking vacation of an interim stay on the publication of a book on self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu titled Gunning for the Godman The True Story Behind As...

Ramesh Pokhriyal confers CBSE Teachers Award to 38 teachers and principals

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today felicitated and conferred CBSE Teachers Award to 38 Teachers and Principals of CBSE affiliated schools during an online ceremony in New Delhi today. Minister of State for Educatio...

Metro Rail services commence on 'Green Line' also

As part of gradually restoring Metro rail operations,the Bangalore Metro Rail on Wednesday commenced services on another sector--the Green line-- two days after resuming it on another one. However, the services are yet to attract large numb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020