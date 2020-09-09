Lebanon's Hezbollah-allied Amal movement condemns U.S. sanctions on its member

Lebanon's Amal movement, a Shi'ite Muslim group allied to Hezbollah, said on Wednesday the U.S. move to impose sanctions on one of its senior members was like placing sanctions on the whole Middle East country. "This (U.S.) decision will not change our convictions and our national and patriotic principles at all," Amal said in a statement after one its top officials, former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, was placed on a U.S. blacklist.

The United States brands Hezbollah a terrorist group.