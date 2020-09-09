EU says trust needed if talks with UK are to continue

EU says trust needed if talks with UK are to continueReuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-09-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 17:42 IST
European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday that Britain is aware that a lack of respect for its Withdrawal Agreement would have consequences and said that if negotiations are to continue the bloc must have trust in London.
"For us this is of course a matter of principle," he told a news conference. "The trust to continue our discussion on the implementation ... is a must."
(... by John Chalmers)
