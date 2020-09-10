Left Menu
BJP intensifies agitation against YS Jagan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its agitation against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh alleging that the latter indulged in "minority vote bank politics" and "committing crimes against Hindus."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:26 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its agitation against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh alleging that the latter indulged in "minority vote bank politics" and "committing crimes against Hindus." Senior BJP leaders such as GVL Narsimha Rao who is also Rajya Sabha MP and party's national secretaries Sunil Deodhar and Y Satya Kumar led the protest in Delhi on Thursday.

"Don't test the patience of Hindus in Andhra Pradesh," Sunil Deodhar, the BJP leader in charge of state affairs warned Reddy. These statements from the BJP leader came after the chariot of Lakshmi Narasimha temple in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was gutted in fire on September 6.The protesting leaders also alleged that the Andhra Chief Minister has not taken any action against perpetrators of crime against Hindu deities.

"Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple is an old temple and its 62 years old chariot was burnt to ashes. There is a conspiracy behind a series of events. In Guntur, an idol was destroyed and many other statues and temples were destroyed in various parts of the state. No inquiry was done...," said Deodhar. "Even N Chandrababu Naidu too did not do anything despite stating that roads are more important than temples," Deodhar added.

Speaking to ANI, Rao also spoke on the same lines and reiterated that the state government has done nothing to punish the culprits who burnt the decades-old chariot. "YSRCP government has been negligent in acting against such acts of crime. A 62-year-old chariot of a centuries-old temple was gutted to ashes. Such incidents have happened. Police arrested people who went to protests against the burning of the chariot. We are sitting in protest against the illegal arrest of devotees. We demand a judicial inquiry into the incident at Antarvedi," Rao said. (ANI)

