Rajasthan govt will look into issue of farmers' power bills soon: Maken

Congress national general secretary Ajay Maken here on Thursday said the Rajasthan government will soon look into the issue of farmers’ electricity bills and take a decision.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-09-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 21:08 IST
Congress leader Ajay Maken (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress national general secretary Ajay Maken here on Thursday said the Rajasthan government will soon look into the issue of farmers' electricity bills and take a decision. Maken said this after a meeting with party leaders and workers here.

Maken is in the state to discuss party issues and MLAs' grievances. He heads the panel set up by the party high-command to look into the issues flagged by Congress leader Sachin Pilot and the legislators who backed him during a power tussle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently. Congress workers on Thursday gave feedback on several issues, including farmers' power bills. Maken told reporters that issues related to the settlement of farmers' bills and their Vigilance checking came to the fore during the meeting. The issue is to be decided by the chief minister and the state cabinet, and they will take a decision soon, Maken said.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said currently farmers' bills are settled by a committee when they are ready to pay 70 per cent of his dues. "The settlement criteria should be reduced," he said, adding that the government wants to provide relief to farmers as they are already suffering due to the coronavirus crisis. Speaking on other issues, Dotasra said it has been decided that district incharge ministers will take part in meetings in their areas to listen to workers' issues.

Dotasra said a suggestion has come up that district presidents should take part in block-level meetings. Maken reiterated that the state government has fulfilled most of its promises made in the election manifesto and a report card will be presented before people on October 2. He appreciated the government's efforts in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, saying figures of the state are better than Goa and New Delhi. He said the Bhilwara model of tackling the crisis was appreciated across the country.

