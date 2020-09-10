Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPM workers hold protest in Andhra, demand competition of bridge, road

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) workers and locals from the Bondam village in Visakhapatnam here on Thursday held a protest demanding the completion of the Kaliaguda Kothavalasa bridge's construction and the road connecting Jayanti Valasa to the Konapuram junction.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:19 IST
CPM workers hold protest in Andhra, demand competition of bridge, road
Communist Party of India (Marxist) and locals from nearby villages held a protest at a stream in the Araku Valley mandal. . Image Credit: ANI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) workers and locals from the Bondam village in Visakhapatnam here on Thursday held a protest demanding the completion of the Kaliaguda Kothavalasa bridge's construction and the road connecting Jayanti Valasa to the Konapuram junction. The protest was held at a stream near the area under construction in the Araku Valley Mandal.

According to the protesters, despite the allocation of Rs 1.73 lakhs by the central government, the construction of the bridge was not yet completed. "In 2018-19, Rs 1.73 lakhs was provided by the central government as special central assistance. Even the state-tribal welfare granted financial aid. Construction work started in November last year but it is still not complete. The delay in construction has caused a lot of problems for people in nearby tribal villages like Bodam, Koliaguda, Kothavalasa, and Konapuram, among many others," a CPM protester told ANI.

He further added, "The roads are also terribly damaged, even an ambulance cannot go to the villages. We demand the completion of the bridge and the road. The government must also see to it that the quality of both is maintained properly." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

French new COVID-19 infections at record high, lockdowns feared

France recorded almost 10,000 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, its highest ever single-day total, a day before a cabinet meeting that might consider imposing fresh, local lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease.Health authorities re...

Britain and EU face "challenging areas" to secure trade deal - UK's chief negotiator

Britain and the European Union must tackle several challenging areas to secure a trade deal, the UKs chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday after the latest round of talks on a future relationship. A number of challenging areas remai...

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal is unlikely, Know why the chances are very less

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 came out over 3.5 years back. The remarkable success of all the previous seasons augmented the demand for Season 9 and fans are passionately waiting for its positive confirmation.As we all know the Covid-19 pand...

Female Sufi painter from J-K inspires people to use art as therapy

Badr-un-Nissa Bhat, a 20-year-old student from Srinagar is an inspiration for all. Under the influence of Sufi traditions, Badr began paintings at a very young age. She not only sketches whirling dervishes but also focuses on Sufi women who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020