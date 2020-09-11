Rajasthan BJP submits memorandum of demands to district collectors

Rajasthan BJP on Thursday submitted a memorandum of demands, including farmer loan waiver and electricity bill waiver, to all district collectors in the state, a party spokesperson said

The BJP state chief spokesperson, Ramlal Sharma, said the party gave memorandum on various demands, including full farmer loan waiver, four-month electricity bill waiver and refund of increased power tariff among others to district collectors. Sharma in a statement said the Congress government did not fulfil the promises on the basis of which it came into power in the state. "The government did not fulfil a single promise. Amid the battle with coronavirus, the government increased power tariff. Law and order situation has deteriorated. There is lawlessness in the state. The government did not even stand true on unemployment allowance and scholarship for youths," he said.