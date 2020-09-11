Rajasthan BJP submits memorandum of demands to district collectors
Sharma in a statement said the Congress government did not fulfil the promises on the basis of which it came into power in the state.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-09-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 00:06 IST
Rajasthan BJP on Thursday submitted a memorandum of demands, including farmer loan waiver and electricity bill waiver, to all district collectors in the state, a party spokesperson said
The BJP state chief spokesperson, Ramlal Sharma, said the party gave memorandum on various demands, including full farmer loan waiver, four-month electricity bill waiver and refund of increased power tariff among others to district collectors. Sharma in a statement said the Congress government did not fulfil the promises on the basis of which it came into power in the state. "The government did not fulfil a single promise. Amid the battle with coronavirus, the government increased power tariff. Law and order situation has deteriorated. There is lawlessness in the state. The government did not even stand true on unemployment allowance and scholarship for youths," he said.
ALSO READ
Congress should target BJP with surgical strikes, not its own Jitin Prasada: Kapil Sibal
BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma tests positive for COVID-19
BJP not converting India into Hindu state: Swamy
BJP, AIMIM bat for reopening of places of worship in Maha
AAP asks BJP to stop 'crying' over lack of funds to MCDs