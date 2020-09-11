Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's Netanyahu pressed to sign conflict-of-interest deal

Charged in a series of scandals, Netanyahu has long accused police, prosecutors and the media of trying to oust him in a deep-state conspiracy. Netanyahu has stepped up those attacks in recent days, following a pair of TV reports alleging cover-ups by police and prosecutors, including a case of possible conflict of interest by a police investigator.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-09-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 00:34 IST
Israel's Netanyahu pressed to sign conflict-of-interest deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

With Israel's prime minister lashing out at him nearly every day, the country's attorney general is pressing Benjamin Netanyahu to sign a conflict-of-interest agreement barring him from influencing key appointments that could affect his corruption trial. Charged in a series of scandals, Netanyahu has long accused police, prosecutors and the media of trying to oust him in a deep-state conspiracy.

Netanyahu has stepped up those attacks in recent days, following a pair of TV reports alleging cover-ups by police and prosecutors, including a case of possible conflict of interest by a police investigator. "Is it possible the attorney general didn't know about this behavior?" Netanyahu told his Likud Party on Wednesday, calling for an independent investigation.

"Is it possible the attorney general didn't approve this behavior?" In a speech last week, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said the trial should take place in the courtroom, not in the "public square," and warned against attempts to "delegitimize" the legal system. He reiterated his position that Netanyahu can remain in office while on trial, but only if there is a conflict-of-interest agreement that "prevents him from any possibility of influencing his personal criminal issues by exercising his governmental powers." The Justice Ministry said Thursday that Netanyahu's legal team was discussing the matter with government lawyers. "In the end, an agreement is expected to be signed to prevent a conflict of interest," it said.

Netanyahu's Likud Party declined comment. Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals involving wealthy associates and powerful media moguls.

He denies wrongdoing and has repeatedly tried to use the platform of his office to challenge the allegations and turn public opinion against the country's legal system. Critics accuse him of threatening Israel's democratic institutions in a politically motivated campaign of self-preservation, even at a time when Israel is dealing with a raging coronavirus outbreak.

Channel 12 TV reported this week that police covered up knowledge of an investigator's romantic relationship with the sister of a key witness and defendant in one of the corruption cases. Netanyahu's rival and coalition partner Benny Gantz has vowed to support law enforcement, calling Netanyahu's repeated attacks a "danger to Israeli democracy." "This is not legitimate criticism; rather, it is purely an attempt to dismantle and to crush," Gantz said.

Thousands of Israelis have been demonstrating weekly outside Netanyahu's official residence throughout the summer, saying he should resign while on trial and accusing him of failing to address the economic crisis caused by the outbreak. The Likud and Gantz's Blue and White formed their coalition in May after battling to a stalemate in three consecutive elections in under a year. Under the deal, Netanyahu and Gantz will rotate as prime minister, with Ganz's official title now being the "alternate prime minister." There is deep distrust between the sides, and protracted paralysis has prevented the government from making key appointments, such as that of a national police chief.

Critics believe that Netanyahu is eager to appoint supporters to these positions in hopes of delaying or even halting his trial, which after beginning with procedural hearings this year is set to kick into high gear in January with its evidentiary stage.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police arrests six men for bank fraud

Six men were arrested for allegedly stealing money from a persons bank account here, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Nasim Ansari 34, Iqbal Ansari 34, Ranjit Dey 31, Prakash Mandal 24, Jamiruddin 36 and Mohammad...

Report: Broncos LB Miller to have surgery, likely miss season

All-Pro linebacker Von Miller will have surgery on his injured ankle and miss several months, likely the season, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The announcement came after Millers visit with Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot and ank...

Bhubaneswar civic body starts collecting bio-medical waste from home isolation patients

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC has started collecting bio-medical waste from the doorsteps of houses within the BMC area wherein COVID-19 positive patients are under home isolation, by engaging Jagruti Welfare Organisation. Jagru...

FACTBOX-Citi's Jane Fraser describes working mom's challenges on Wall Street

Citigroup Inc on Thursday named consumer banking head Jane Fraser as the banks next chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank. Fraser, 53, joins a small group of women who have broken through the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020