Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will contest Bihar Assembly polls on agenda of development: Sushil Kumar Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the forthcoming Bihar Assembly polls on the agenda of development, said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday. He also exuded confidence that the NDA will again emerge victorious in the upcoming polls.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-09-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 08:43 IST
Will contest Bihar Assembly polls on agenda of development: Sushil Kumar Modi
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the forthcoming Bihar Assembly polls on the agenda of development, said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday. He also exuded confidence that the NDA will again emerge victorious in the upcoming polls. "We will fight the Assembly elections on the issue of development. We have fought and won elections on this issue in the past and we will do it again," he said while speaking to ANI.

In 2015, though the BJP won only 53 seats, the party had got the maximum share of votes polled. The party got 24.4 per cent and bagged a total of 92,85,574 votes in the polls. The total votes polled by the NDA amounted to about 1.3 crores. Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and elections in the State are due in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference

The Trump administration on Thursday charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process and imposed sanctions against a Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker accused of interfering in the U.S. preside...

Security Council demands an end to attacks on schools worldwide

The Security Council on Thursday demanded a halt to attacks on schools, together with students and teachers in conflict zones around the world, in a presidential statement coinciding with the first International Day to Protect Education fro...

4 Houston officers fired after fatally shooting man in April

Four Houston police officers have been terminated after an internal investigation determined they did not use reasonable force when they fired their weapons 21 times at a man who had been experiencing a mental health crisis, killing him in ...

Fake doctor, associates arrested in Hyderabad

An alleged fake doctor was arrested along with his associates in Hyderabad on Thursday. The police have also seized fake documents, cash and two mobile phones from their possession. According to the police, a fake doctor YS Teja resident of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020