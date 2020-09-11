Left Menu
Development News Edition

I don't wash dirty linen in public: Fadnavis on Khadse remarks

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Fadnavis said, "I have a lot of patience and I don't wash dirty linen in public. Khadse saheb is our senior leader. So, I had not filed that offence (against Khadse)," Fadnavis said. The former chief minister said his government filed its report in that case before the high court "within only two months".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:05 IST
I don't wash dirty linen in public: Fadnavis on Khadse remarks

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said he has a lot of patience and does not wash dirty linen in public. His remarks come a day after his disgruntled party colleague Eknath Khadse accused Fadnavis of having "direct or indirect" hand behind the allegations levelled against him.

However, Fadnavis avoided criticising Khadse and added that whatever complaints the latter has will be resolved through discussion within the party. Khadse had on Thursday said he will come out with a book to highlight the "conspiracy" that eventually saw his ouster as a minister from the Fadnavis-led government in the state in 2016.

The 68-year-old former minister said such an atmosphere was created in the eyes of the party's senior leaders that he was made to look like a "corrupt" person. Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Fadnavis said, "I have a lot of patience and I don't wash dirty linen in public.

Khadse saheb is our senior leader. So I won't criticise him or make comments on it." Khadse, who was revenue minister in Fadnavis government, faced allegations of receiving calls from gangster Dawood Ibrahim's residence in Karachi as well as land grabbing. One 'ethical' hacker Manish Bhangale had then accused Khadse of receiving calls from Ibrahim.

Fadnavis said Khadse did not have to resign in Bhangale matter and was rather given a clean chit in connection with the case within 12 hours. "Khadse had to resign in the land grab case," Fadnavis added.

"I formed committee headed by a judge (following the land grab allegations). Khadse himself had demanded it. The committees report was submitted to us. "But before the report came, some people approached the high court, which directed that a case be filed against Nathbhau (Khadse) under anti-corruption laws. So, I had not filed that offence (against Khadse)," Fadnavis said.

The former chief minister said his government filed its report in that case before the high court "within only two months". But the court did not accept the report, he added.

"Hence, I think there is no need to spread confusion among the people. He (Khadse) is our senior leader. We will discuss with him within the party if he has complaints and resolve the issue," the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly said..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sowing of pulses, coarse cereals and oilseeds almost over; rice growing still in progress: Govt

Sowing of pulses, coarse cereals and oilseeds is almost over, while rice planting is still in progress in the ongoing kharif 2020 season notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Sowing of kharif crops ...

Major among two army officials injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K

Two army men, including a Major, were injured in a land mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, sources said on Friday. The blast at an anti-personnel mine took place in Khori Dhaba area on Thursday night during a r...

Govt releases Rs 6,195 cr grant to 14 states

The Centre has released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as the monthly installment of the post-devolution revenue deficit grant. The government on September 10, 2020, released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the sixth equated monthly installm...

China imposes curbs on U.S. diplomats in response to U.S. move

China on Friday said it had imposed restrictions on staff at the U.S. Embassy and its consulates in mainland China and Hong Kong, responding to U.S. measures announced early this month. Chinas Foreign Ministry did not specify the measures, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020