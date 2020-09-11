Maratha quota: Post SC stay, may move application, says Chavan

Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Friday said the state government was exploring the option of moving an application in the Supreme Court to get its interim order on implementation of Maratha quota vacated. The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed implementation of the Maratha quota law and referred petitions challenging the law to a larger constitution bench.

Chavan, who heads the cabinet subcommittee on the Maratha quota, said a final decision on the application would be taken after consulting all stakeholders. He asked the community to exercise restraint as "this is a legal battle which needs to be fought legally and there is no point taking to the streets in protest".

The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 was enacted to grant reservation to people of Maratha community in Maharashtra in jobs and admissions..