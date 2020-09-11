Woman kills self; Suicide note accuses two CPI-M workers of mental torture

A 41-year-old woman ASHA health worker was found hanging in an unused building here and in a suicide note purportedly written by her she has accused two local CPI-M members of mentally torturing her, police said on Friday. The woman was found dead at the one-room building in Udiyankulangara near here on Thursday, police said.

The Opposition Congress and the BJP staged a protest here on Friday seekingstern action in the matter. "She is an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker and seems like a CPI(M) party sympathiser. We found a suicide note from the spot. It names two local committee members of CPI(M) for mentally torturing her," the investigating police officer told PTI.

Police said as per the note, she had also complained to the party's local leadership about the "mental torture". CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram District Secretary Anavur Nagappan told reporters that the district committee had not received any complaint from her and the party will look into the incident.