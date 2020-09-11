Left Menu
AASU, AJYCP want roadmap for new party before Sep 15

The AASU and the AJYCP had set up the "Assam Advisory Committee" on August 19 and the panel has suggested that the two influential organisations of the state float a political party to contest assembly elections due next year, according to sources. The new regional party will be formally launched after the convenors prepare the roadmap for its formation and submit the details, AJYCP Chief Convenor Palash Changmai said in a press meet organised jointly with the AASU.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 23:57 IST
The All Assam Students Union (AASU) and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Friday urged the two convenors of a panel of eminent citizens to come out with a roadmap for the formation of a political party on or before September 15. The AASU and the AJYCP had set up the "Assam Advisory Committee" on August 19 and the panel has suggested that the two influential organisations of the state float a political party to contest assembly elections due next year, according to sources.

The new regional party will be formally launched after the convenors prepare the roadmap for its formation and submit the details, AJYCP Chief Convenor Palash Changmai said in a press meet organised jointly with the AASU. The new party will focus on providing a clean government to the people and upholding the dignity and development of various communities of the state, Changmai said.

AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said that the two organisations will never directly involve with any political parties and will maintain their non-political character. To a query, he said that the new party will welcome like-minded individuals and organisations from ethnic communities that share similar interest and objectives.

AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that implementation of the Assam Accord, 1985 will be the key agenda of the new party which will maintain the "Assam first; and will forever" policy. The election to the 126-member Assam assembly is likely to be held in March-April next year. The 2016 elections gave a fractured mandate and no party has an absolute majority in the current House.

