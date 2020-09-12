Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrat opposing QAnon backer drops out of race for U.S. Congress

She won her party's nomination last month in a conservative district of northwest Georgia, making her the likely winner in the general election in November. "I want you all to hear this from me directly - I am heartbroken to announce that for family and personal reasons, I cannot continue this race for Congress," Van Ausdal said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 04:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 04:08 IST
Democrat opposing QAnon backer drops out of race for U.S. Congress

The Georgia Democrat running for the U.S. Congress against a Republican businesswoman who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory on Friday said he was dropping out of the race and leaving the state for personal reasons. Kevin Van Ausdal wrote on Twitter he was quitting the contest for a seat in the House of Representatives against Marjorie Taylor Greene. She won her party's nomination last month in a conservative district of northwest Georgia, making her the likely winner in the general election in November.

"I want you all to hear this from me directly - I am heartbroken to announce that for family and personal reasons, I cannot continue this race for Congress," Van Ausdal said on Twitter. "The next steps in my life are taking me away from Georgia," Van Ausdal said. He also denounced "dangerous extremism, like the candidacy of Marjorie Greene" and pledged to help whoever follows him in the campaign to defeat her.

QAnon is a fringe belief propagated online that claims without evidence "deep-state" traitors are plotting against President Donald Trump. Greene, on Twitter, wished Van Ausdal "best wishes".

"As the Congresswoman from NW Georgia, I look forward to fighting for our Christian, American values and helping @realDonaldTrump pass an #AmericaFirst agenda!," she wrote. It was unclear whether Georgia Democrats would be able to replace Van Ausdal on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election. A Democratic party statement urged Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, to step in to make that possible.

Representative Tom Graves, the retiring Republican that Greene is running to replace, announced Friday that he would leave Congress in October, when the House is expected to take a recess, instead of January, when the next Congress will be sworn in. An aide said the timing of Graves' announcement on the same day as Van Ausdal's was coincidental.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's Maduro says 'U.S. spy' captured in Falcon

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday that a U.S. spy was captured near an oil refining complex in the northwest of the country, which is going through a severe fuel shortage crisis. Yesterday we captured a U.S. spy in Falcon s...

K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans

For K-pop superstars BTS, 2020 is turning out to be a good year, with the group becoming the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart -- if only they could celebrate with their fans.The groups first Eng...

Key aide to prosecutor reviewing origins of Trump-Russia probe resigns

A senior aide to the Connecticut federal prosecutor in charge of investigating the origins of the FBIs probe into contacts between Donald Trumps 2016 campaign and Russia has resigned from the Justice Department, a spokesman for the prosecut...

Broncos LB Miller undergoes ankle surgery

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller underwent ankle surgery on Friday, coach Vic Fangio told reporters. There was no immediate timetable given for a recovery period but it is possible Miller will miss most if not all of the 2020 seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020