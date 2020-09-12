COVID-19: Union minister Naik discharged from Goa hospital
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-09-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 16:13 IST
Union AYUSH Minister and Goa Lok Sabha MP Shripad Naik was on Saturday discharged from hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus infection, said an official. He was admitted in a private hospital here on August 12.
The opinion of experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was taken before discharging Naik, the official added. Naik, en route to his house, visited a temple along with a team of doctors that included former chief of Indian Medical Association's Goa unit Dr Shekhar Salkar.
