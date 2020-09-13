Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warring Afghans meet to find peace after decades of war

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-09-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 00:55 IST
Warring Afghans meet to find peace after decades of war
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended the opening ceremony in Qatar, where the meetings are taking place and where the Taliban maintain a political office. Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan's warring sides started negotiations for the first time, bringing together the Taliban and delegates appointed by the Afghan government Saturday for historic meetings aimed at ending decades of war. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended the opening ceremony in Qatar, where the meetings are taking place and where the Taliban maintain a political office.

The start of negotiations was the latest in a flurry of diplomatic activity by the Trump administration ahead of the US presidential election in November. "Each of you carry a great responsibility," Pompeo told the participants.

"You have an opportunity to overcome your divisions." While Saturday's opening was about ceremony, the hard negotiations will be held behind closed doors and over a number of sessions. But following a meeting with the Taliban on Saturday in Doha, Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said the US and every Afghan would like to see a deal "sooner rather than later." The sides will be tackling tough issues in the negotiations, which will include the terms of a permanent cease-fire, the rights of women and minorities, and the disarming of tens of thousands of Taliban fighters and militias loyal to warlords, some of them aligned with the government.

Khalilzad said a quick, permanent cease-fire is unlikely, but held out hope for a gradual reduction in violence until both sides are ready to end their fighting. Mistrust runs deep on both sides, he said. The Afghan negotiation teams are also expected to discuss constitutional changes and power sharing during their talks. Subsequent rounds of negotiations could be held outside Doha. Germany is among the countries offering to host future negotiations.

Even seemingly mundane issues like the flag and the name of the country — the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan or the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, as the Taliban's administration was known when it ruled — could find their way onto the negotiation table and roil tempers. Among the government-appointed negotiators are four women, who have vowed to preserve women's rights in any power-sharing deal with the hard-line Taliban.

This includes the right to work, education and participation in political life, all denied to women when the Taliban ruled Afghanistan for five years. The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition for harboring Osama bin Laden, the architect of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on America.

No women are on the Taliban's negotiation team, led by their chief justice Abdul Hakim. The insurgent movement has said it accepted a woman's right to work, go to school and participate in politics but would not accept a woman as president or chief justice.

Deeply conservative members of the government-appointed High Council for National Reconciliation, which is overseeing the talks, also hold that women can't serve in either post. At the opening ceremonies, there was some sign of Taliban changes in attitudes. Several Taliban jostled to to take photographs of leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as he addressed the ceremony. Photography was banned during the Taliban rule as being against Islam.

Baradar said the Taliban envisioned an Islamic system that embraces all Afghans, without elaborating. He also urged patience as the negotiations proceeded, urging both sides to stick with the talks even in the face of problems. "The negotiation process may have problems, but the request is that the negotiations move forward with a lot of patience, with a lot of attention, and it should be continued with such kind of attention," he said.

"We want to give them (people of Afghanistan) this assurance that with full honesty we continue the Afghan peace negotiation, and we try for peace and tranquility, we will pave the ground in Afghanistan." Abdullah Abdullah, who heads Kabul's High Council for National Reconciliation, said in his remarks that the sides do not need to agree on every detail, but should announce a humanitarian cease-fire. Both sides will be "peace heroes" if negotiations bring about a lasting peace that protects Afghanistan's independence and leads to a system based on Islamic principles that preserves the rights of all people, said Abdullaah..

Pompeo warned that their decisions and conduct will affect both the size and conduct of US assistance. He encouraged the negotiators to respect Afghanistan's rich diversity, including women and ethnic and religious minorities. He said that while the choice of Afghanistan's political system is theirs to make, the US has found that democracy and rotation of political power works best.

"I can only urge these actions. You will write the next chapter of Afghan history," he said. Pompeo spoke the day after the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. He said the US will never forget the 9/11, and that America welcomes the Taliban commitment not to host terrorist groups, including al-Qaida, which was responsible for the carnage.

The intra-Afghan negotiations were laid out in a peace deal Washington signed with the Taliban on February 29. At that time the deal was touted as Afghanistan's best chance at peace in 40 years of war. Yet Abdullah noted that since that agreement was reached, 1,200 people have been killed and more than 15,000 wounded in attacks across the country.

The United Nations has urged a reduction of violence and criticized civilian casualties on both sides. The current talks had been originally expected to begin within weeks of the signed agreement between the Taliban and the US.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican urges return to in-person Mass as soon as possible

The Vatican said Saturday it was necessary and urgent to return to in-person Masses as soon as anti-coronavirus measures permit. The head of the Vaticans liturgy office, Cardinal Robert Sarah, said in a letter to bishops conferences that vi...

Report: Eagles RB Sanders (hamstring) out vs. Washington

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders will not make the trip to Washington for Sundays season-opening game, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported. Sanders had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury for the Eagles, who will need...

U.N. steps up COVID-19 measures at Syrian refugee camps in Jordan

The U.N. refugee agency is stepping up efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 among tens of thousands of Syrians in camps in Jordan after the first cases were confirmed last week, the head of the agency in the country said on Saturday.The U...

U.N. steps up COVID-19 measures at Syrian refugee camps in Jordan

The U.N. refugee agency is stepping up efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 among tens of thousands of Syrians in camps in Jordan after the first cases were confirmed last week, the head of the agency in the country said on Saturday.The U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020