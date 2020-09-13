Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast's Bedie promises to let exiles return if elected president

Former Ivory Coast President Henri Konan Bedie promised on Saturday to let political exiles, including former President Laurent Gbagbo, return home if he wins October's election.

Reuters | Abidjan | Updated: 13-09-2020 02:13 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 02:06 IST
Ivory Coast's Bedie promises to let exiles return if elected president
Bedie is considered President Alassane Ouattara's main challenger in the Oct. 31 vote, when Ouattara will seek a third term that his opponents say would violate constitutional term limits. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former Ivory Coast President Henri Konan Bedie promised on Saturday to let political exiles, including former President Laurent Gbagbo, return home if he wins October's election. Bedie is considered President Alassane Ouattara's main challenger in the Oct. 31 vote, when Ouattara will seek a third term that his opponents say would violate constitutional term limits.

At least 10 people have been killed and over a hundred wounded in clashes between protesters and police since Ouattara announced his candidacy last month. Speaking after being formally inaugurated as the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast's (PDCI) candidate, the 86-year-old Bedie, who served as president from 1993-1999, promised to lead a government of national unity and reconciliation.

"I commit to taking concrete and immediate measures for the return of all the exiles," he said. Gbagbo was arrested at the end of a brief civil war sparked by his refusal to accept defeat to Ouattara in the 2010 election and faced trial for alleged crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

He was acquitted last year and supporters submitted paperwork for him to stand in the election, but he has so far been unable to secure a passport in order to travel back to Ivory Coast from Belgium, where he resides.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Smoke from Beirut port remnants of Thursday fire, 'no danger to city' -source

A pall of smoke could be seen rising above Beiruts port overnight on Saturday, just two days after a large fire erupted and engulfed large parts of the Lebanese capital in a cloud of smoke and ash. A security source told Reuters the smoke w...

Brazil reports 814 coronavirus deaths on Saturday

Brazil registered 814 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 33,523 additional cases, the nations health ministry said on Saturday evening. The South American country has now reported 131,210 total deaths and 4,315,687 confirmed case...

Tropical Storm Paulette takes aim at Bermuda, gaining strength

Churning in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to become a hurricane on Saturday night as it approaches Bermuda, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC. Paulette is located about 460 miles 740 km southeast ...

Peru president's allies fight impeachment, accuse opponent of seeking military support

Allies of Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra pledged on Saturday to fight any attempt by Congress to impeach him and accused a congressional official of trying to involve the military in the effort as political tensions spiked in the Andean...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020