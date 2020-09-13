J'khand CM condoles death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday mourned the demise of former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, saying he was a "simple-hearted leader" and his death is an "irreparable loss" to the nation. The CM prayed for the departed soul and offered condolences to his family. "Raghuvansh ji was a simple-hearted leader.PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-09-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 15:21 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday mourned the demise of former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, saying he was a "simple-hearted leader" and his death is an "irreparable loss" to the nation. The CM prayed for the departed soul and offered condolences to his family.
"Raghuvansh ji was a simple-hearted leader. His death is an irreparable loss... May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this loss," he said. The former union minister for rural development, often referred to as the architect of MGNREGA scheme, breathed his last on Sunday morning at AIIMS, Delhi.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hemant Soren
- Raghuvansh Prasad Singh
- Jharkhand
- God
- AIIMS
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Encounter breaks out between security forces, Naxals in Jharkhand's Majhgaon
Mandatory for bus driver, conductor to wear face shield with mask: Jharkhand transport dept
Gunbattle erupts between Naxals, security personnel in Jharkhand
BJP slams Jharkhand CM for seeking youth opinion on NEET, JEE exams
COVID-19: Health Ministry to rush central teams to UP, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha