J'khand CM condoles death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday mourned the demise of former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, saying he was a "simple-hearted leader" and his death is an "irreparable loss" to the nation. The CM prayed for the departed soul and offered condolences to his family.

"Raghuvansh ji was a simple-hearted leader. His death is an irreparable loss... May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this loss," he said. The former union minister for rural development, often referred to as the architect of MGNREGA scheme, breathed his last on Sunday morning at AIIMS, Delhi.