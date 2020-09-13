BJP to organise programs for seven days in Visakhapatnam on occasion of PM Modi's birthday

BJP district president Ravendra on Sunday said that various programs will be organized for seven days on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. He was speaking at a press conference organized at the Bharatiya Janata Party office here. The programs include photo exhibition on the 16th and Blood donation camp on the 17th.

The spectacles will be distributed to the students on the September 18. On September 19, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan will be observed. Ravendra said on the September 20, plastic-free campaign will be launched. Former MLA Vishnukumar Raju said the BJP was ready to celebrate PM Modi's birthday differently. MLC Madhav said that that this year too, the birthday of the Prime Minister will be as modest as every year. (ANI)