AAP to support Manoj Jha for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman's post

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will support Opposition candidate Manoj Jha for the post of Deputy Chairman in the Upper House, said AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday. "AAP will support Opposition candidate Manoj Jha for the post of Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman," Singh told ANI here.

JDU MP Harivansh is contesting against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Manoj Jha. The post of Deputy Chairman of the Upper House fell vacant after the term of Harivansh ended in April.

The total strength of Rajya Sabha is 245 and the NDA candidate, Harivansh, is expected to win without any hurdle as parties like TRS, YSR, AIADMK also are likely to support the NDA candidate. The monsoon session of Parliament commenced today. (ANI)