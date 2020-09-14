Left Menu
Development News Edition

What is there to celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' for non-Hindi

In a series of tweets on a day on which Hindi Diwas is celebrated, the former Chief Minister warned against "imposition" of the language, and said the cordial nature of Kannadigas should not be construed as their weakness. "In India, which is a land of diverse language, culture and traditions, several means are being used to impose Hindi on people speaking other languages including Kannada.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-09-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 15:15 IST
What is there to celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' for non-Hindi

Terming 'Hindi Diwas' celebration as an "underhand method" to impose the language on people speaking other languages, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday demanded its cancellation. In a series of tweets on a day on which Hindi Diwas is celebrated, the former Chief Minister warned against "imposition" of the language, and said the cordial nature of Kannadigas should not be construed as their weakness.

"In India, which is a land of diverse language, culture and traditions, several means are being used to impose Hindi on people speaking other languages including Kannada. Today's Hindi Diwas is also one such underhand method. Proud Kannadigas are opposed to this Hindi Diwas which is a symbol of linguistic arrogance," Kumaraswamy tweeted in Kannada.

Hindi is not our national language and there is no such concept in our constitution, he said and alleged that despite this there have been attempts to project it as a national language and "do politics over it". "It has now reached extreme. Before people of other languages revolt against such attempts, imposition of Hindi should be stopped," he added.

Education or learning is being used as an excuse to impose Hindi, Kumaraswamy said, adding, learning can be only by choice and not by imposition. Imposition of a language should not question the identity of another language; it should not lead to "expiration" of another language or impair the country's culture, diversity and unity, he said.

Pointing out that September 14 is observed as Hindi Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Simha, who fought for implementation of Hindi in central administration, he asked, "what is there for non-Hindi speakers to celebrate? Pointless Hindi Diwas should be cancelled." Kumaraswamy said, if Hindi Diwas has to be celebrated, then days of all other official languages including Kannada should be observed by the Centre across the country. "Separate days should be announced for this. November 1 (Karnataka formation day) should be observed as Kannada day across the country." In recent times, a wave of 'anti-Hindi imposition' sentiment has gathered momentum in a section of the population in Karnataka.

Slogans such as, "Hindi Gotthilla Hogo. Naavu Kannadigaru, Naavu Dravidaru" (We dont know Hindi, go away. We are Kannadigas, we are Dravidians), also #ServeInMyLanguage a social media campaign demanding for government services to be available in Kannada have gained traction.

Like Hindi Diwas, the national education policy with three-language formula was also an attempt to impose Hindi, Kumaraswamy, the son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said. "Kannadigas' cordial nature should not be considered as their weakness...," he added.

The JD(S) leader had recently asked as to how much more people of other languages including Kannadigas have to "sacrifice" in this country for not knowing Hindi. Alleging that political leaders from the South were deprived of opportunities by "Hindi politics and discrimination," he had also said it has prevented many South Indians from becoming Prime Minister.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Suga wins party leadership race, headed for premiership

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, a loyal aide to outgoing prime minister Shinzo Abe, won a landslide victory in a ruling party leadership election on Monday, paving the way for Japans first change of leader in nearly eight y...

Delhi riots: Police seeks 10-day custody of ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid in UAPA case

Delhi Police Monday sought 10-day custody of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.&...

Italy's initial virus hotspot back to school after 7 months

The morning bell Monday marked the first entrance to the classroom for the children of Codogno since February 21, when panicked parents were sent to pick up their children after the northern Italian town gained notoriety as the first in the...

Amitabh Bachchan to lend voice on Alexa devices

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has partnered with Amazon and will lend his voice for a unique user experience on Alexa-enabled devices. Amazon, in a blog post, said the company and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated to create a unique celebrity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020