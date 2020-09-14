Maha COVID centre rape: BJP delegation meets MBVV police chief

The women's wing of MaharashtraBJP on Monday met Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar policecommissioner Sadanand Date and demanded strict action in theMira Road COVID centre rape case, including against officialsand the contractor overseeing its functioning

A 20-year-old woman had filed a complaint with Navgharpolice on Saturday that a 27-year-old attendant at the centrehad raped her repeatedly in June while she was attending to a11-year-old relative there. The accused has been arrested

State BJP vice president Chitra Wagh and MiraBhayander Municipal Corporation Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale alsodemanded that services of the centre's contractor, whoseemployee was held in the case, must be terminated.